Exclusive The Mandalorian Retro Collection Prototype Figure Unveiled Coming to fans from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, Hasbro has unveiled new The Mandalorian collectibles are coming like a new retro figure

The Mandalorian Season 3 is on the way hitting Disney+ in March, and Star Wars are beyond excited to see what new adventures await. Hasbro is already getting into the groove for the new season with the first Mando reveal of 2023. Releasing as part of Hasbro's Retro Collection, The Mandalorian Prototype figure is on the way, exclusively to Target. We have seen quite a few of these figures already with Boba Fett, Stormtrooper, Pilot Luke, Darth Vader, and Chewbacca. This figure is a brand new Kenner-inspired release right from Hasbro and this prototype is pretty unique. The multi-colored deco returns with multiple colored versions getting released. These bad boys will sell out and are priced at $14.99 with a Spring 2023 release. Pre-orders have not gone live just yet for this modern/throwback exclusive, but the Target Collector's Spot can be found here. Be weary with Target pre-orders, as these figures will most likely appear in stores before pre-orders ever ship.

Star Wars Retro The Mandalorian Prototype Editon

"STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION THE MANDALORIAN PROTOTYPE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Spring 2023). Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75 INCH THE MANDALORIAN PROTOTYPE Edition Figure features premium design and five points of articulation. This figure's vibrant, multi-colored prototype deco will surely add a bright pop of color to any fan's STAR WARS collection."

"The Mandalorian is battle-worn and tight-lipped, a formidable bounty hunter in an increasingly dangerous galaxy. Beautifully rendered retro packaging captures a colorful pop art style and includes throwback STAR WARS branding and a Kenner Toys logo. Imagine the excitement of the '70s when the STAR WARS original trilogy had just begun. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available this Spring exclusively at Target."