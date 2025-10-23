Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Fallout, McFarlane Toys

Fallout's Cooper Howard Joins McFarlane with Red Platinum Figure

Step into the Wastelands with McFarlane Toys as they bring the world of Fallout to life with a new selection of collectibles

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a 7" Red Platinum Edition Cooper Howard figure from the Fallout TV series

Exclusive to GameStop and Amazon, this collectible features Cooper Howard in his iconic black suit

The deluxe figure includes swappable hands, a secondary face plate, a Pip-Boy, and a collectible art card

Highly detailed and ultra-articulated, it celebrates Fallout Season 2 and the enduring legacy of The Ghoul

McFarlane Toys is diving deeper into the Wasteland as they announce that more 7" deluxe figures are on the way from the hit Amazon Fallout TV series. Lucy and Dogmeat kicked things off first, along with the recently released The Ghoul, arriving in this new wave. It also appears that the first Red Platinum Edition figure is on the way, as Cooper Howard is arriving exclusively at GameStop and Amazon. Cooper Howard was a Hollywood actor and spokesperson for Vault‑Tec from the pre-war era of the Fallout TV series. He helped to promote the Vault program and even stepped into the iconic blue-and-yellow jumpsuit that would inspire the mascot Vault Boy.

No one would have expected that the vault system would turn into some pretty chaotic experiments for drug companies, especially the spokesman. After 200 years, Cooper Howard still lives, but now walks the Wasteland as a ghoul, and McFarlane Toys gives him his own figure. This chase Red Platinum Edition figure features Howard in a black suit with swappable hands, a secondary face plate, and a Pip-Boy. Pre-orders are already starting to arrive for $34.99, and they are set to release in November 2026.

Cooper Howard (Fallout TV Series) Red Platinum Edition

"The Ghoul, born Cooper Howard, has survived the Wasteland longer than most, and has made his living as a ruthless bounty hunter. As pragmatic and deadly as he may be, there's more than meets the eye beneath his irradiated and violent exterior."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the Amazon MGM Studios original series FALLOUT

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Cooper Howard is featured in his look from Fallout Season 2

Includes 4 extra hands, swappable face plate, pip boy and base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys FALLOUT figures

