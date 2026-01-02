Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: conan the barbarian, Frazetta Girls

Frazetta Girls Unveils New Conan the Barbarian Retro 5.5" Figure

New 5.5” retro inspired action figure from the Frazetta Universe are on the way as Wave 1 Retro ICON Collectibles are here

Article Summary Conan the Barbarian gets a new 5.5” retro action figure from Frazetta Girls and ICON Collectibles.

Inspired by classic 80s toys, this figure celebrates Frank Frazetta’s iconic sword-and-sorcery artwork.

Features premium plastic, 8 points of articulation, removable armor, weapons, and a collectible trading card.

Retro Conan figures are available for pre-order now for $38–$40, with an exclusive version and May 2026 release.

Conan the Barbarian was created in the early 1930s by writer Robert E. Howard, first appearing in Weird Tales as a brutal, hard-living warrior from the frozen land of Cimmeria. Set in Howard's fictional Hyborian Age, Conan wasn't a noble hero or chosen one; he was a survivor. While the stories built the foundation, it would be Frank Frazetta's artwork decades later that permanently locked Conan's look into pop culture, making him a definitive image of sword-and-sorcery fantasy. Over the decades, he has been a thief, a mercenary, a pirate, a king, and even an Avenger, and now he returns with a new ICON Collectibles 5.5" Retro figure.

Conan the Barbarian's legendary visual legacy now jumps into plastic form as the Frazetta Girls bring him to their new Retro figure line. Inspired by classic 80s toys like Masters of the Universe, this figure is chunky and bold, evoking old-school nostalgia. Conan features his signature ripped look, complete with a loincloth, necklace, and boots, as well as a horned helmet. He will come with a sword and an axe, and is packaged on a retro cardback with striking Frazetta artwork. Frazetta Girls will also be releasing an exclusive Retro Conan figure, which does have a different head sculpt and a $2 price difference. Pre-orders are already live for the Retro 5.5" ICON Collectibles Conan the Barbarian for $38 or $40 with a May 2026 release date.

ICON Collectibles – Conan The Barbarian 5.5" Retro Action Figure

"Frank Frazetta's iconic Conan The Barbarian® comes to life as a 5.5" Retro Action Figure in the Frazetta Universe™ Wave 1 from ICON Collectibles™. Crafted from premium plastic, this articulated figure features classic retro styling inspired by vintage action figures, while staying true to the power of Frazetta's original artwork. Conan The Barbarian® includes his signature weapons, removable armor, a removable illustrated cardback designed to slide out of the packaging for display, along with a separate collectible trading card."

Features

5.5" retro action figure

Premium plastic construction

8 points of articulation: head, arms, hands, waist, legs and feet

Removable body armor

Includes weapons accessories

Trading card included

