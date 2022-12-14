Fresh Monkey Fiction Brings Holiday Cheer with Series 2 Santa Figures

It was only last year when Fresh Monkey Fiction kicked off their new toy line titled the Naughty of Nice Collection. This line features a variety of Christmas themed figures with Nutcrackers, Elves, and Santas. It was a crowdfunding campaign that kicked off this lien, and most of the Series 1 has arrived. With the help of Big Bad Toy Store, these figures can be in your homes just in time for the 2022 holidays. To make things even better, Fresh Monkey Fiction has announced Series 2, Naughty or Nice Collection is on the way. Plenty of new Santa are here, and Series 2 consists of:

Deluxe Barbarian Santa

Deluxe Gremlin King

Mall Santa Santa

F' around and find out Santa

Great Northern Santa

Nasty Krampus

Father Frost

Gremlin Nutcracker

Julie the Elf

Tommy the Elf

Christmas Gremlin

BBTS Exclusive 2022 Accessory Set

Fresh Monkey Fiction really showcases the Christmas spirit with this new wave of Santa figures. Father Frost, F' Around, and Mall Santa are fantastic designs, and we are the perfect addition to any holiday collection. These figures are more dedicated towards Christmas, but Fresh Monkey Fiction has created something truly magical with these Naughty or Nice figures. Celebrate the holidays with your battle axe, booze, and plenty of cookies to go around. Each of these naughty or Nice Collection figures are priced at $36.99 for each Santa, and $19.99 for the Nutcrackers and Elves. All of these can be found right here, with Series 2 set to release next winter with a December 2023.