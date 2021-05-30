Funkoween Final Reveals – Mandy, The Office, Trick 'r Treat and More!

The Halloween fun has come to an end as Funko finished off their spooktacular Funkoween event. Funatics got a week filled with spooky, eerie, and ghastly reveals, from new Funko Soda and Pop Tees to Pop Vinyls and Mystery Minis. The event has finally come to an end, but Funko did not slow down their reveals at all with some great new additions in popular lines to brand new Pop debuts. Staring off these reveals is a new set of pops for the psychedelic horror film Mandy. Starring Nicholas Cage and produced by the famous Elijah Wood, this cult classic is getting four spooky Pops. Red Miller and Mandy Bloom are the stars, and they get two Pops, each with Mandy getting a red Chase, while Red gets a Legion exclusive found here. The blood and gore do not end there as Funko also revealed two new Pops for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, with one coming exclusively to Hot Topic. Hot Topic will also be receiving an exclusive Unmasked Sam from the horror film Trick r' Treat; both Pops will be found here when live.

Not everything from Funko Funkoween was deadly and horrifying as they also cashed in on the charm of Halloween. Up first is a new Pop for Alice in Wonderland with a new BAM Exclusive glow in the dark Cheshire Cat, which can be found here. Speaking of retailer exclusives, Pennywise will be heading to Walmart with new Pop Pins, Pop styled coinbag, and backpack here. Show off your love for IT with these eerie Pop-ified designs that IT fans will not want to miss when they release later this year. Ending things off is The Office, where Funko has captured some of their Halloween costumes in Pop form with Dwight, Michael Scott, and Kevin. Some will release as retailer exclusives, but fans will be able to find these and all of the other common Funko Funkoween reveals up for pre-order here. Be sure to pre-order your favorites, as you never know if you'll be able to find them at a later date.