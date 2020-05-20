Minions Crossover with Universal Monsters for New Funko Pops

It was sad news when we found out that Minions: The Rise of Gru was pushed back to 2021. It looks like Funko is helping with the pain but announcing some new Halloween themed Minions for their Funkoween event. There are five figures coming out in this wave and one of them is set as a retailer exclusive. This time it is just more than the Minions dressing up for Halloween but it seems to be a crossover with Universal Monsters. This is a fantastic idea to bring some of these classic Hollywood monsters back. Some of your favorite minions return with Bob, Stuart, Mel, and Kevin are back and ready for some Halloween mischief. 5 monsters come to life with this wave with The Mummy, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, and Dracula. Minions Dracula Bob will be a Walgreens exclusive which isn't that surprising with all the Walgreens Universal Monster exclusive items. These adorable monsters will be a must have this fall and Minions and Universal Monsters fans have new collectibles to hunt for.

These Funko Pops are a great use of two major properties and the perfect use of a crossover. While some fans might not love the idea of these they bring something new to the table for both fans of each series. The best one, in my opinion, is Frankenbob and he looks just thrilled to be included in this crossover. The Universal Monsters Minions Funko Pop Figures are all scheduled for an August 2020 release date. Pre-orders for Mummy Stuart, Creature Mel, Frankenbob, and Bride Kevin are already live and can be found here. No word on the release date for the Walgreens exclusive Minions Dracula so keep your eyes peels around the August release date. What costumes should the Minions take on next?