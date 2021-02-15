Funko Announces New Exclusive WandaVision Pop For (SPOILER)!

Yesterday we talked about some of the WandaVision characters we want to see from Funko. From Agnes the Neighbor and Darcy Lewis to Agent Woo and some spoiler characters, there are plenty of designs to choose from. Fans can check out our whole list of WandaVision Pops we want to see next here; just be aware of spoilers. The same goes here, if you have not caught up on WandaVision, then turn back now as Funko has unveiled a new spoiler Pop. For fans who are still sticking around, behold the newest FunkoShop WandaVision Pop that will be arriving in March, Pietro Maximoff! This one will be based on his appearance in last week's Halloween episode in all of his speedster glory.

Fans who read our Funko list, then you know that Pietro aka Quicksilver was on our list three times. From Evan Peters bad boy brother appearance to his Halloween Quicksilver costume, this character needed his own Pop. With a March 2021 release, this Pop has been made for quite some time, so it is nice it's been so well hidden until now. The Pop shows off Pietro in his Quicksilver Halloween costume with water balloons and shaving cream. He will be placed in the usual running man Pop design that we have seen multiple times before with The Boys A-Train and The Flash. Funko really packed on the detail for Pietro, and he will easily be a must-have Pop for any MCU or X-Men fan. We can imagine the demand for this Pop will be hot so expect a mystery drop or an announcement from Funko in March. Be sure to complete your WandaVision Pop collection as well as find Pietro when he goes live here.

"Coming in March: Pop! Marvel: Marvel Studios' – WandaVision – "Pietro Maximoff" (Funko exclusive)! Shop currently available Marvel Studios' WandaVision on Funko!"