Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe – Ant-Man (2015)

We continue our Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe coverage as we take the Quantum Realm back to the beginning with Ant-man. The 2015 film caught fans off guard with the performance of Paul Rudd as the infamous Scott Lang. Marvel Studios has not failed us yet, so I did not doubt that this would be another blockbuster Marvel hit. Fans finally got to see Ant-Man in action as he teams up with Hank Pym and his daughter Hope Pym to take down the evil Yellow Jacket. The film was packed with superhero action and comedy to pleases old fans but new ones. So we want to take a look back at the first wave of Ant-Man Funko Pops in our next Marvel Cinematic Universe deep dive.

Ant-Man is one of the smaller Funko Pop waves from the MCU, with only six figures in total. Two of them were common releases, and the other four were set as retailer exclusives. First up is Ant-Man, who got four Pops with the common one in his full superhero outfit. Hot Topic then got a glow-in-the-dark version, which showcases the suit's red and enhances it with that glowing light. He also got a unique Funko Pop for San Diego Comic Con 2015 with what they called the Ant-Man Black Out Suit. This is a complete color change from the original costume for changing the silver with black for a more stealth mission suit. The last Ant-Man Pop was included with the original Marvel Collector Corp subscription box that included an unmasked version of Scott Lang. Funko also included the world's smallest Funko Pop with him showing up a tiny Ant-Man. Of course, Yellowjacket got his Funko Pop debut as well, featuring his badass yellow and black tech suit. There were only two versions of this Pop with a normal common that is still packed with detail and really stands out. Amazon got the exclusive version of the Yellowjacket that glows-in-the-dark. This seems to be a companion piece to the Hot Topic exclusive glow in the dark Ant-Man.

Funko only released six Pops for the 2015 Ant-Man film, and we wish we got to see more. The film is packed with amazing characters, and we would've love to see them get their own Pop treatment. We picked some of our favorite characters from the movie that we would love to see in the future. Starting off our list first would be Scott Lang's break-in crew with Luis, Dave, and Kurt. We would've also had love to see Hank and Hope Pym and maybe even a street clothes Scott Lang. Darren Cross in normal clothes and Scott Lang in Baskin-Robbins outfit would also be great additions. With the Stan Lee Iron Man 1 Cameo Funko Pops release, Funko is no stranger to going back and adding new figures to old lines. As a Marvel Cinematic Universe Funatic, I would love to see more additions to Phase 1 and Phase 2 films. Who knows what is up Funko's sleeves with the future lines, but if you want to start collecting Marvel Funko Pops from the ground up, you can do so here.

This post is part of a multi-part series: Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe.