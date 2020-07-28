DC Comics Get Festive with New Holiday Themed Funko Pops

Holiday themed collectibles are no stranger to the world, especially with Funko. We have seen plenty of holiday themed Pops with Pops from Peppermint Lane, Star Wars, Harry Potter, and even Marvel. Each one is packed with that holiday flavor and now it's time for DC Comics. Funko has unveiled 10 Pop vinyl figures that are ready for the holiday season! Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Flash, Harley Quinn, and the Joker all get some festive remodeling. With antlers, lights, and holiday themed items these DC Comics icons are decking the halls. There will also be four retailers exclusive Pops with a Hot Topic exclusive Silent Night Batman's and Snowman Penguin. Walmart will be getting a special Pop Tee featuring Superman in a Santa Clause outfit that will also be flocked. One of the coolest Pops in this wave is the exclusive Joker that will be headed to Target and is Jack Frost themed.

In my opinion, holiday collectibles are kind of useless as they are only really good for one particular month. Unless you are obsessed with Christmas or the holiday seasons then these collectibles are for you. Some designs however do stand out and then regular holiday pops like the Jack Frost Joker and the Silent Night Batman. Everyone has her own flavor of collectible and I'm sure there's plenty of people who are looking forward to these this holiday season. With Star Wars and AMrvel holiday Pops doing just fine I don't see any issue with these ones getting picked up in store either. These DC Comics Holiday Pops are set for an October 2020 release and can be found here for pre-orders. The retailer exclusives are a little tricker but should also be found to get an October 2020 release date. Which holiday Pop are you looking forward to getting the most?