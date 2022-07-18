Game of Thrones The Hound 1/6 Scale Figure Arrives at threezero

Game of Thrones is a very interesting series, and it was once the number 1 show in the world. The realm of knights and dragons thrived once again in an amazing cinematic spectacle. However, the show went from one of the best series to almost one of the worst with an anti-climactic payoff. Character's storylines were rushed, some character storylines never paid off, and so much more, having the show fail the fans. While some characters didn't get real conclusions, some did, like The Hound taking on his brother, The Mountain. The Hound was a character you hated at the start, but as time went on, he became one you enjoyed seeing with his and Arya's journey.

Threezero is one of the companies still dishing out Game of Thrones collectibles with their impressive 1/6 scale line. The Hound from Season 7, has arrived with an incredible, highly detailed, and articulated figure. Sandor "The Hound" Clegane has a finely-tailed outfit and comes with a sword, dagger, and axe. He stands 13" tall, showcases a fantastic head sculpt with burns and all, and he will size well with the other Game of Thrones figures from threezero. Pre-orders are live right here at $199.99 with a Q4 2022 release date.

"You want to be like me? If you come with me, you'll die here." The 1/6 scale Sandor "The Hound" Clegane collectible figure features an authentic likeness to the character's appearance in Season 7 of the hit HBO television series Game of Thrones as portrayed by actor Rory McCain. The series' award-winning costuming is carefully replicated in tailored clothing with finely-detailed textures and weathering that have become the impressive foundation of threezero's Game of Thrones collectibles line-up. GAME OF THRONES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Home Box Office, Inc. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. (s22)

Pre-order Price: 199 USD / 1,560 HKD / 1,280 RMB / 25,550 JPY

Estimated Shipment: 4th Quarter 2022

Features:

13" (33cm) tall Fully-articulated figure Realistic head sculpt Tailored costume with finely-detailed textures and weathering



Clothing:

Faux-leather gambeson Cape Interior clothing Trousers Cloak with faux-fur Belt One pair of boots



Accessories:

Sword with scabbard Dagger with scabbard Freefolk Axe Exchangeable hands: One pair of relaxed hands One pair of fists One pair for holding weapons

