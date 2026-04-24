Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Secret Agent Arcee is on the Scene with Transformers Takara Tomy

Embrace the Energon with Hasbro as they have unveiled new Transformers Takara Tomy import figures are coming soon

Article Summary Transformers Takara Tomy MPG-23 Secret Agent Arcee brings a rare 1980s prototype design to Hasbro Pulse.

This premium Transformers Masterpiece figure converts into a sleek Cybertronian vehicle and stands 6.8 inches tall.

Secret Agent Arcee includes 3 blasters, blast effects, swappable face plates, a retractable visor, and more.

Pre-orders for Transformers Secret Agent Arcee are live at $149.99 through May 18, ahead of an October 2026 release.

Arcee is one of the franchise's more iconic female Autobots, and she has returned to Hasbro with a new mission. A brand new Transformers Takara Tomy release is here, as Hasbro has just put up pre-orders for the MPG-23 Secret Agent Arcee. This high-end collector figure arrives from Takara Tomy's popular Masterpiece G line, which gives fans premium detail and articulation for some of their favorite Autobots and Decepticons. This version of Arcee is especially unique because it is based on a never-released 1980s prototype concept art rather than her traditional pink-and-white appearance.

Arcee transforms into a sleek Cybertronian-style vehicle and will stand around 6.8" tall in robot mode. As for accessories, Hasbro has included three blasters, three blast effects, and three swappable face plates, including one with a retractable visor. Secret Agent Arcee is ready for her next mission to take down Decepticon forces from behind enemy lines for $149.99. Pre-orders are live until May 18, 2026, so reserve yours while you can on Hasbro Pulse with an October 2026 release.

Transformers Takara Tomy MPG-23 Secret Agent Arcee

"Imported from Japan, TT Imports brings premium Transformers figures to your shelf. With premium deco, articulation, and accessories, they're a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Look for more Transformers TT Imports figures to a build a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

This Transformers Masterpiece MPG-23 Secret Agent Arcee collectible figure features deco and details from the Transformers universe.

Secret Agent Arcee figure converts from robot to futuristic car mode.

Includes 3 blasters, 3 blast effects, crusher for vehicle, and holster.

Switch out her faceplate to create smiling, sad, or surprised facial expressions. Figure also has a retractable visor.

The Transformers figure is highly articulated for intricate poseability in displays.

Comes with original packaging, Japanese-language instructions, and Japanese-language character card.

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