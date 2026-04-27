Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics Weapon X Escapes with New 1/6 Hot Toys Figure

Get ready to clear some space and cash those checks as Hot Toys is back with a brand new 1/6 scale Marvel Comics figure

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new Marvel Comics 1/6 Weapon X figure, bringing Wolverine’s brutal experiment to collectors.

The release spotlights Logan’s Weapon X origin, when adamantium was bonded to his skeleton through the infamous program.

Marvel Comics fans get a seamless silicone body, claw hands, helmeted head sculpt, and themed Weapon X display base.

Pre-orders are not live yet, but the Marvel Comics Weapon X figure is expected to arrive soon through Sideshow Collectibles.

Hot Toys is getting pretty wild with their latest Marvel Comics 1/6 scale figure, as Wolverine is back! Weapon X was a secret government program that played a big part in the Marvel Comics universe. It all started with Captain America, the first super soldier, but no one was ever able to recreate the serum. However, secret organizations would constantly try to recreate it, making some of the deadly villains and heroes in Marvel. The Weapon X program is most famously associated with Wolverine, originally James "Logan" Howlett, who underwent its most infamous experiment.

Due to his incredible healing factor, Wolverine's body was bonded to the nearly indestructible metal Adamantium, which coated his skeleton and claws. The process erases much of his memory and ultimately leads Logan to clash with the Hulk and join the X-Men. Hot Toys now brings the Weapon X experiment to life with an impressive figure that features a seamless body, claw hands, and tech attached to his body. This infamous look even comes with a fun display base featuring a themed Weapon X backdrop that will enhance your Wolverine display. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but they should arrive soon on Sideshow Collectibles.

Marvel Comics – 1/6th Scale Weapon X Collectible Figure

Deep within the Canadian wilderness, a shadowy government program sought to create the ultimate living weapon. By bonding the indestructible metal Adamantium to the skeleton of the mutant known as Logan, they unleashed a feral, unstoppable force of nature. Today, Hot Toys is incredibly thrilled to take fans back to the pages of Marvel Comics with the 1/6th scale Weapon X Collectible Figure. The figure features a newly developed helmeted head sculpt that captures Logan's feral rage. It highlights a comic-accurate facial expression, detailed facial hair, and an impeccably sculpted mid-length wavy black-and-blue hairstyle."

"To flawlessly capture his savage, muscular physique, the figure features a seamless silicone body, which extends to the lower body and feet for the first time. Built over a robust inner metal skeleton with 24 points of articulation, this body design delivers an unprecedented level of realism and poseability."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!