Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane's Red Platinum Edition DC Multiverse Saturn Girl Revealed

Nothing can stop McFarlane Toys, as even more DC Comics characters are joining the DC Multiverse figure line

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds DC Comics Legion of Super-Heroes icon Saturn Girl to the DC Multiverse 7-inch figure line.

The Red Platinum Edition showcases Saturn Girl’s classic DC Comics look with her pink-and-white costume and blonde hair.

Accessories include interchangeable hands, a DC Multiverse display base, collectible art card, and classic packaging.

GameStop will offer the DC Comics Saturn Girl chase figure for $26.99, with the McFarlane Toys release set for May 2026.

McFarlane Toys continues to expand its DC Multiverse line even as it faces a cosmic upheaval, with the toy license ending at the end of 2026. That is not stopping greatness from arriving, though, as the spotlight shifts to the far future with the arrival of Saturn Girl. First introduced in DC Comics Adventure Comics #247 (1958), Imra Ardeen is one of the original members of the Legion of Super-Heroes. She quickly became known for her powerful telepathic abilities and natural leadership, becoming the team's emotional and a fan-favorite member.

Her presence is finally coming to the 21st century from the 31st, as McFarlane Toys reveals a brand-new Red Platinum Edition figure. Saturn Girl is captured in her classic DC Comics design, complete with her sleek pink- and-white uniform, Legion utility belts, and blonde hair. Accessories include interchangeable hands, the standard DC Multiverse display base, and a collectible art card. Priced at $26.99, this Red Platinum Edition DC Comics Saturn Girl will be released at GameStop for $26.99 with a May 2026 release.

McFarlane Toys – Saturn Girl (DC Comics Classic)

"Imra Ardeen is a supremely powerful telepath, trained by elite mentalists on her birthplace, Saturn's moon, Titan. She was invited to join the United Planets Youth Delegation for Peace, with fellow exceptional teens Rokk Krinn and Garth Ranzz. While being interviewed by United Planets President R.J. Brande, their ship was attacked by the Horraz Collective."

"The assault was repulsed by the teens and opportunistic Brande suggested a chance to make a real difference to civilization by reviving the mythic "Age of Heroes" as a Legion of Super-Heroes that could operate like Metropolis' legendary champion Superman™. Imra realized that this was how she could best use her amazing psionic abilities."

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