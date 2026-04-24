Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

New Transformers MDLX Stepper Coming Soon from threezero

A new 6” Transformers figure is on the way from threezero as they unveil their next MDLX Stepper action figure

Article Summary threezero reveals Transformers MDLX Stepper, a 6-inch die-cast Autobot figure inspired by the rare Japanese G1 release.

Stepper reimagines the Jazz mold with bold white, black, red, and gold racing deco plus a justice-driven personality.

The non-transforming Transformers collectible features 46-48 articulation points, interchangeable hands, and premium detailing.

Accessories include a Photon Rifle and retractable Grappling Hook, with pre-orders live now for $84.99 and January 2027 release.

Threezero is back with a brand-new Transformers MDLX release, introducing Stepper. Stepper is a lesser-known Autobot from the Transformers franchise, primarily recognized in Japan rather than the mainstream. He is a redeco and reinterpretation of Jazz, sharing a similar sleek sports-car design and a fast-paced combat style. Stepper has often been portrayed as a strategist and skilled fighter who values precision and discipline, in contrast to Jazz's more relaxed personality.

Originally released in Japan as part of the Transformers: Generation 1 toy line, Stepper stood out because of his white, red, and black deco with racing-style details. Threezero now faithfully brings Stepper to life for their die-cast non-converting MDLX line that stands at 6" tall. He will have 48 points of articulation, signature racing deco, and come with a Photon rifle and retractable grapple hook. Despite not being able to transform, these MDX figures are highly detailed and beautifully crafted, essential for any growing Transformers collection. Pre-orders for the threezero MDLX Stepper are already live for $84.99 with a January 2027 release date.

Transformers MDLX Stepper Action Figure

"threezero proudly presents the hot‑tempered yet justice‑driven Autobot- MDLX Stepper! Standing approximately 6 inches (15 cm) tall, the MDLX Stepper features threezero's signature die-cast zinc alloy and engineering grade plastic frame, and is equipped with approximately 46 reinforced high‑articulation joints to achieve an ideal balance of sculpted detail, weight, and structural integrity."

"MDLX Stepper features a black, white, and gold color scheme combined with the character's G1‑inspired deco, delivering a striking, layered visual effect: deeper hues sharpen sculpted lines, refined paintwork emphasizes the metallic detailing, and the flame motif on the chest serves as a visual focal point that boosts the figure's recognizability. MDLX Stepper's accessories include five pairs of interchangeable hands, a Photon Rifle, and a retractable Grappling Hook, providing a variety of posing and styling options. These accessories enable creative, intense action moments and enhance display interactivity."

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