Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Deploys New 1/6 Scale Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hot Toys as they have unveiled new Star Wars 1/6 scale figures are on the way

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new Star Wars 1/6 scale Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper Deluxe figure tied to The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The Star Wars collectible features weathered armor, a helmeted head, fabric undersuit, utility belt, and boots.

Four display options let collectors customize the Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper with mismatched armor, pouches, and weapons.

Hot Toys has not opened pre-orders yet, but Star Wars fans can RSVP now through Sideshow for the upcoming figure drop.

Imperial Remnant Stormtroopers are scattered soldiers who continued serving the remnants of the Galactic Empire after its fall. As the Empire fractured, these troopers became less uniform, often seen with worn or mismatched armor due to limited resources. They were first introduced into shows like The Mandalorian, where they serve warlords and surviving Imperial leaders trying to regain control. The Mandalorian & Grogu is the next Star Wars entry that will feature these Imperial Remnant Stormtroopers. Hot Toys will surely give fans new 1/6 scale figures to help capture this surviving order, including a new Deluxe Stormtrooper release.

This new Stormtrooper figure will feature four display options, each with different armor and weapons. From extra ammo pouches and a shoulder pauldron to worn leg and arm armor, Star Wars fans can customize their own Imperial Remnant army. Hot Toys has released 1/6 scale Remnant Stormtroopers before, but the customizable option for this new release is perfect for new and returning collectors. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can RSVP for the upcoming drop on Sideshow Collectibles.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper (Deluxe Version) 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"Operating in the shadows of the galaxy, the Imperial Remnant forces have adapted to survive. No longer the pristine legions of the past, these troopers wear their battle scars proudly, equipping themselves with specialized gear to crush any resistance. To celebrate the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu™, Hot Toys is excited to present the Deluxe Version of the 1/6th scale Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper™ Collectible Figure, equipped with heavy weaponry and unique costume accessories!"

"Skillfully crafted based on the trooper's screen appearance, this figure features a helmeted head and armor applied with realistic weathering effects, highlighting the grit of the Remnant. The ensemble is completed by a fabric undersuit, a utility belt, and a pair of boots. For dynamic display options, the figure includes seven interchangeable gloved hands for a wide range of battle-ready poses."

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