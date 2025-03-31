Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, lord of the rings

Aragorn is Unleashed with New Lord of the Rings Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studios is back with their newest selection of impressive 1/10 Art Scale statues including Aragorn from Lord of the Rings

In The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003), Aragorn travels into the haunted Paths of the Dead to seek the aid of the Army of the Dead. These restless spirits bound by an ancient curse were once men of Gondor but had broken their oath to fight against Sauron. This had doomed them to remain ghosts until they fulfilled their pledge. Iron Studios is now bringing this eerie moment to life as they debut their latest The Lord of the Rings statue with Aragorn Unleashed. Return to the moment when Aragorn pleads his case to the King of the Dead, revealing himself as Isildur's heir to command them to fight for Gondor. With Andúril in hand, the Army of the Dead, they are ready to join Aragorn at the Battle of Pelennor Fields.

This moment easily turns the tide against Sauron's forces, freeing them from their curse and solidifying Aragorn as Gondor's true king. This 12.4" tall stay captures all that with impressive detail, showing the Ranger in his iconic live-action outfit featuring a tomb base with intricate skulls and the King of the Dead carved into it. The Lord of the Rings Aragorn Unleashed statue is priced at $279.99, and the pre-order is up on Iron Studios with a Q3 2025 release date.

The Lord of the Rings – Aragorn Unleashed 1/10 Statue

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World. All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!