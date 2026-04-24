Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Mattel Debuts New Deluxe Masters of the Universe Origins Beast Man

The Beast Man is back as Mattel Creations has revealed their newest Masters of the Universe Origins action figure

Article Summary Mattel Creations reveals the Masters of the Universe Origins Deluxe Beast Man, inspired by the upcoming 2026 movie.

The Masters of the Universe villain stands 6.75 inches tall with 16 points of articulation and movie-style packaging.

Origins Deluxe Beast Man includes removable fur armor, a whip, a dagger, and a mini comic for collectors.

Masters of the Universe Origins Deluxe Beast Man is up for pre-order at Mattel Creations for $25 ahead of April 2026.

Beast Man is one of the more recognizable villains in the Masters of the Universe franchise. He serves as a loyal but savage henchman to Skeletor alongside Tri-Klops and Trap Jaw. This villain was first introduced in the early 1980s Mattel toyline, followed by the infamous and legendary Filmation cartoon. Beast Man is known for his orange fur, his ability to control wild animals, and his iconic whip, all of which make him a dangerous enforcer on the planet Eternia. Mattel is now bringing back Beast Man with a new Masters of the Universe Origins Deluxe figure inspired by his appearance in the upcoming 2026 film.

This new live-action Masters of the Universe film, directed by Travis Knight, will reimagine the classic He-Man story with modern visuals and a massive cast of characters. Beast Man will stand 6.75" tall, has 16 points of articulation, and comes with new packaging inspired by the upcoming film. Just like previous Beast Man releases, this Origins figure will have a mini comic, his whip, and removable sculpted fur armor, but new movie-inspired deco. Pre-orders are already live for the Masters of the Universe Origins Deluxe Beast Man on Mattel Creations for $25 with an April 27, 2026, release.

Masters of the Universe Origins Deluxe Beast Man

"Collect a big screen bad guy: the Masters of the Universe Origins Deluxe Beast Man. Inspired by the Masters of the Universe movie, this hulking henchman is ready to whip the forces of evil into shape with 16 points of articulation, a handheld whip, and removable sculpted-fur armor. The included dagger can be clutched in his massive paws or attached to a loop on his utility belt, ready for action."

6.75 inches tall with 16 points of articulation

Includes removable fur armor

Comes with whip and dagger accessories

Also includes a mini comic

Collectible packaging inspired by the Masters of the Universe movie

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