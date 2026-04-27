Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Exclusive Star Wars: The Last Jedi Luke Skywalker Revealed

Get ready to clear some space and cash those checks, as Hot Toys is back with some brand new 1/6 scale Star Wars figures

Article Summary Hot Toys reveals a Star Wars: The Last Jedi Luke Skywalker Artisan Edition 1/6 scale figure as a limited exclusive.

The Star Wars collectible captures Luke on Ahch-To with a Mark Hamill likeness, wool hair implants, and rolling eyes.

Accessories include Luke’s LED lightsaber, backpack, compass, swappable hands, and a Porg companion from The Last Jedi.

Limited to 2,500 pieces, the Hot Toys Star Wars Luke Skywalker figure is not live yet, but RSVP is open at Sideshow.

Hot Toys is back with an impressive selection of new Star Wars 1/6 scale figures from around the galaxy. One of which is a new Hot Toys Exclusive release, which revisits the events of The Last Jedi. This time, Luke Skywalker is portrayed not as the hopeful farm boy or heroic Jedi Knight, but as a man burdened by failure. Having attempted to rebuild the Jedi Order, Luke's moment of weakness with Ben Solo leads to devastating consequences, shattering his faith in himself and the legacy of the Jedi.

Now, exiled on Ahch-To, Hot Toys brings The Last Jedi Luke Skywalker to life once more with an exclusive Artisan Edition figure. Luke will have a strong likeness to Mark Hamill with wool hair implants, rolling eyeballs, and an LED lightsaber. A few Ahch-To accessories are also included with his classic Lightsaber, backpack, compass, swappable hands, and a Porg companion. Limited to only 2,500 pieces, the Hot Toys Last Jedi Luke Skywalker is not up for pre-order yet, but fans can RSVP on Sideshow Collectibles now.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Luke Skywalker (Artisan) Exclusive

"Following the tragic destruction of his new Jedi temple, Luke Skywalker exiled himself to the sacred, remote water world of Ahch-To. Seeking isolation from the galaxy and the Force, the legendary Jedi Master lived a quiet, rugged existence until the arrival of Rey disturbed his peace and called him back to his destiny."

"Today, Hot Toys is incredibly proud to introduce the 1/6th scale Luke Skywalker™ Collectible Figure (Artisan Edition), based on his appearance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi™. The figure features a newly developed head sculpt of Mark Hamill with separate rolling eyeballs, complete with incredibly detailed wrinkles, beard, and skin texture. A highlight of this figure is the meticulously implanted mid-length hairstyle — utilizing premium wool material to recreate his complex blend of gray, white, and faded sandy-blonde hair to achieve lifelike realism."

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