Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

The Mandalorian & Grogu 1/6 Scale Zeb Figure Debuts from Hot Toys

Get ready to clear some space and cash those checks, as Hot Toys is back with some brand new 1/6 scale Star Wars figures

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Zeb Orrelios figure inspired by his live-action return in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The Mandalorian collectible captures Zeb in his New Republic pilot look with detailed sculpting and screen-accurate gear.

Premium features include rolling eyeballs, implanted facial and hand hair, a new Bo-Rifle, and 30 points of articulation.

Zeb’s Star Wars journey continues from Rebels to The Mandalorian film, with preorders now live through Sideshow.

Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios is one of the last survivors of the Lasat species and carries the weight of loss throughout his journey. He was introduced in Star Wars: Rebels as a member of the Ghost crew, serving as the team's muscle. His past as a Lasat Honor Guard shaped his sense of duty, but he struggles with survivor's guilt after the near-extinction of his people by the Empire. Zeb was a major part of the Ghost Crew, and his adventures are not over yet since his appearance in The Mandalorian as a New Republic pilot.

Zeb will now make his big-screen debut with The Mandalorian & Grogu, and Hot Toys is giving him a new 1/6 scale figure to celebrate. This Lasat is faithfully crafted around his live-action appearance and will be featured in his New Republic outfit. Zeb will have rolling eyeballs, implanted hair on his face and hands, and a newly developed Bo-Rifle. One can only hope the Ghost Crew will reunite on the big screen as Thrawn has returned, along with Ezra making his wya back home. Fans can RSVP for this new 1/6 scale release on Sideshow Collectibles right now.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu – 1/6 Zeb Orrelios

"Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios, the formidable Lasat warrior, former Captain of the Lasan Honor Guard, and beloved member of the Ghost crew, has made his spectacular leap into live-action! Ready to take on new threats in the galaxy alongside the New Republic, Zeb is stepping up to the frontline in the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu™ film."

"Today, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the 1/6th scale Zeb Orrelios™ Collectible Figure. This meticulously crafted figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and meticulously implanted wool material facial hair that perfectly capture Zeb's unique Lasat facial features. His newly developed specialized body stands at approximately 33 cm tall with 30 points of articulation to recreate his imposing, muscular physique."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!