Gentle Giant Ltd. Debuts New Star Wars Rebels Ezra Bridger Bust

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with a new assortment of collectible statues including the Star Wars Rebels Ezra Bridger Animated Mini Bust

Article Summary Ezra Bridger bust by Gentle Giant Ltd. recreates the iconic Star Wars Rebels character for collectors.

Limited to 2,000 pieces, this statue showcases Ezra's early Rebels look with detailed craftsmanship.

Stands 5 inches tall, featuring his blaster-equipped lightsaber, ideal for Star Wars memorabilia fans.

Pre-order now for $80, with an expected release in Q4 2025, ensuring exclusive ownership.

Ezra Bridger was introduced in the hit Cartoon Network animated series Star Wars Rebels, which debuted in 2014. He is a Force-sensitive orphan from the planet Lothal who finds himself joining the crew of the Ghost, becoming a key figure in the early Rebel Alliance. Trained by a hidden survivor of Order 66, Jedi Kanan Jarrus, Ezra goes from a street thief to a legendary Jedi who is willing to fight to break free from the Empire. Ezra's greatest moment comes in the series finale, where he sacrifices himself to defeat Grand Admiral Thrawn, using the mystical Purrgil to drag them into hyperspace, leaving his fate unknown. His story continues in Ahsoka (2023), revealing how he survived by ending up in a distant galaxy.

Gentle Giant Ltd. turns back the clock to their latest Star Wars animated statue as Ezra Bridger has been faithfully crafted right off the screen. Limited to only 2,000 pieces, this statue features Ezra from the early season of Rebels. This includes his long hair, outfit, and custom lightsaber, which features blaster elements, which is truly a work of art. Bring home an iconic member of the Rebels crew with this impressive release that captures all of his animated Rebels detail. This 5" tall statue is already up for pre-order from Gentle Giant for $80 with a Q4 2025 release date.

Star Wars: Rebels – Ezra Bridger Animated Mini Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! The padawan has arrived! Discovered and trained by Kanan Jarrus, future Jedi Ezra Bridger began as a street urchin and con artist, and this mini-bust captures his young animated appearance from Star Wars: Rebels! Measuring approximately 5 inches tall (8 inches with lightsaber blade), this stylized mini-bust is limited to only 2,000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color window box with a numbered certficate of authenticity."

