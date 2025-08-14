Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Bow Before Doctor Doom with Hasbro New Marvel Legends Reissue

Hasbro is bringing back some pretty popular Marvel Legends figures to fight back against the second-hand market including Doom

Doctor Doom comes in retro packaging with comic-inspired sculpt and premium articulation

Includes 10 accessories such as magical effects, the Ultimate Nullifier, and the Darkhold

Pre-orders now live for $29.99 with a targeted release in November 2025

Doctor Doom, one of Marvel's greatest villains, made his ominous debut in Marvel Comics with Fantastic Four #5. Released in 1962, and created by Stan Lee & Jack Kirby, Victor Von Doom is both a scientific genius and a master of mystic arts. Over the decades, he's battled nearly every major Marvel hero and has even achieved god-like power in Marvel Comics arcs like Secret Wars (2015). Now he is ready to make it to the big screen with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Hasbro is getting ready. To beat scalpers and wicked second-hand seller prices, Hasbro is bringing back some rare Marvel Legends, one of which is Doctor Doom.

The Fantastic Four Retro Legends Doctor Doom is now back in retro packaging and an incredible comic book sculpt with plastic and some fabric elements. He is packed with accessories, including magical effects, the Ultimate Nullifier, and mystic arts books, including the Darkhold. With Doctor Doom getting new hype for his upcoming appearance, it is nice to see this retro release getting a reissue for only $29.99. Pre-orders are already live on Fan Channel sites, including BBTS, GameStop, and more, with a November 2025 release date.

Marvel Legends Series Dr. Doom

"Bring the wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Marvel Legends Series vintage Doctor Doom! Fully articulated 6-inch scale action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Fantastic Four comics. Comes with 10 accessories and retro-style blister card packaging."

FANTASTIC FOUR COMICS-INSPIRED: This classic Doctor Doom figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Fantastic Four comics

PREMIUM DESIGN, DECO, AND ARTICULATION: Over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

RETRO-STYLE BLISTER CARD: Display this figure on your shelf with collectible packaging designed to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases

10 COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Comes with 10 character-based accessories, including Ultimate Nullifier weapon accessory, alternate hands, and Power FX

