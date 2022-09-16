Godzilla's Mecha Ghidorah Joins Tamashii Nations S.H. MonsterArts Line

The lore of Godzilla is quite confusing, but it is so damn good that fans just can not get enough. The classic films might be pretty wacky, but those crazy monster fights were always fun to watch as a kid. One of my favorite enemies of Godzilla is King Ghidorah and, more specifically, Mecha-King Ghidorah. I still remember opening up a Mecha-King Ghidorah figure on Christmas as a kid from Godzilla Wars. After the defeat of the normal King Ghidorah, Godzilla started to destroy Japan once again.

To calm his rage, Mecha-King Ghidorah arrived from the future and was rebuilt and more powerful than before. Mecha-King Ghidorah is a true deadly apex predator, and Tamashii Nations have revealed that fans can wield his power with their S.H. MonsterArts. Godzilla fans will be getting the best Mecha-King Ghidorah figure on the market as he will feature his capture cables, standard and damaged mechanical wings, and a base. This figure is updated compared to its 2015 release with new die-cast elements that make him a feared foe. The Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah S.H.MonsterArts Mecha-King Ghidorah (Decisive Battle Set) is priced at $294.99. Pre-orders are already live right here, and the King is set to return in April 2023.

"Mecha Ghidorah rejoins S.H.MonsterArts in a special Shinjuku Decisive Battle Set! All three heads and two tails are articulated for flexible posability. Renewed and revamped from its original 2015 release, a portion of the body has been replaced with diecast metal, and new colors are used throughout to better capture the on-screen appearance. And what's more, new "damaged parts" are included to let you replicate the appearance as the decisive battle in unfolded in Shinjuku. Just as with the 2015 release, detachable machine grappler hands are included as well."