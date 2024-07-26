Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, wonder woman

New DC Designer Series Jim Lee Wonder Woman Statue Revealed

Step into the growing DC Multiverse as some brand new collectibles from McFarlane Toys have arrived including Wonder Woman

Article Summary Jim Lee's iconic Wonder Woman art from 2023 is now a detailed 1:6 scale statue by McFarlane Toys.

This new collectible showcases Wonder Woman's beauty, outfit, and weapons in stunning 3D form.

Priced at $49.99, the statue includes a McFarlane Digital Collectible for ownership in the digital market.

Available for pre-order now, this Wonder Woman statue is set to release in September 2023.

Legendary artist Jim Lee has given comic book fans some truly incredible pieces of art. Some of his signature pieces are with Batman and Superman capturing these dedicated heroes looking over their cities. For the Dark Knight, it was Batman #608, and for the Man of Steel, it was Superman #7. However, the Trinity needed to be completed, and it did nearly 21 years later. Jim Lee finally brought Princess Diana to life with a Wonder Woman #1 variant in 2023. Now, McFarlane Toys is bringing that version of Wonder Woman to life with a new 1:6 scale statue. Capturing her beauty, signature outfit, iconic weapons, and the artwork of Jim Lee in a new 3D format. The statue will also come with a McFarlane Digital Collectible, allowing fans to get this statue forever and always through the digital market. The Wonder Woman 1:6 Statue by Jim Lee is priced at only $49.99, and she is set to arrive in September and pre-orders are already live on McFarlaneToysStore.

Wonder Woman 1:6 Statue by Jim Lee w/ Digital Collectible

"Raised on the hidden island of Themyscira Princess Diana is an Amazon and her people's gift to humanity. As Themyscira's emissary to Man's World, Diana has made it her duty to lead by example. She has come to represent the possibility and potential of life without war, hate or violence, and she is a beacon of hope to all who find themselves in need."

McFARLANE TOYS is proud to present this incredibly detailed 1:6th posed figure based on the iconic cover artwork for WONDER WOMAN: 80 YEARS OF THE AMAZON WARRIOR DELUXE EDITION by acclaimed artist Jim Lee.

Includes McFARLANE TOYS DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE.

Includes display base and a collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Made of PVC plastic.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC DIRECT statues.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!