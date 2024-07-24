Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

Hasbro Unveils New Star Wars The Mandalorian Shriek-Hawks 4-Pack

Return to a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro is back with some brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures like the Shriek-Hawks

Article Summary Hasbro launches exclusive Vintage Collection Shriek-Hawks 4-pack from The Mandalorian

Features 3.75-inch figures with unique armor, weapons, and removable jetpacks

Includes 13 accessories for recreating action-packed Mandalorian scenes

Pre-orders begin on Amazon July 25 at 11 AM, set for Fall 2024 release

The Star Wars universe is expanding with plenty of new TV shows to expand the past, present, and future of a galaxy far, far away. Even though The Acolyte has ended, Hasbro is back to putting focus on the Mandalorian with a few new releases. One of which is the debut of the Shriek-Hawks in The Vintage Collection as a new retailer exclusive 4-pack is on the way. The Shriek-Hawks were introduced to Star Wars fans in the Mandalorian Season 3 after the soon Paz Vizsla was snatched up by a Shriek-Hawk. This put the Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk team into action, who are known for their aerial and tactical expertise, which helped rescue the Foundling. Now, collectors can bring an entire fire team home with ease as Hasbro debuts the Amazon Exclusive Shriek-Hawk 4-Pack. Four Mandalorians are included in a special windowed box, and they will come with weapons, unique armor, and removable jetpacks. This set is priced at $64.99, it is set for a Fall 2024 release and pre-orders arrive on Amazon tomorrow (7/25) at 11 AM.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Shiek-Hawk 4-Pack

"The Shriek-Hawks are a team of Mandalorian specialists skilled in jetpack operations as well as scouting and rescue missions. Based on the action-packed episode of STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN, this 3.75-inch-scale figure 4-pack comes with a total of 13 accessories for recreating epic scenes from the show and makes a great addition to any fan's collection."

These collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. Find other vintage STAR WARS collectibles to build out an epic collection on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for pre-order July 25 at 11AM ET exclusively on Amazon."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!