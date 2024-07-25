Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: elvira, NECA

NECA Debuts Exclusive Commando Elvira Figure with Autograph

Get ready for some new and exclusive collectibles from Walmart as Collector Con is here including an autographed Elvira

Inspired by Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, she comes with a dagger, spell book, swappable face, and rocket launcher.

Elvira figure is fully articulated, features fabric clothing, and includes deluxe window box and 14 points of articulation.

Pre-order this special edition figure set to ship by November 2024 at a price of $79.99 exclusively on Walmart.

\Movie Macabre was a television series that debuted in 1981 and was hosted by the gorgeous Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. Portrayed by Cassandra Peterson, this how featured her adding commentary to various B-grade horror and science fiction films. Her character's popularity exceeded expectations, giving her a brand new show, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark. This macabre seductress even made it to the big screen in 1988, as the Mistress inherits a mansion in a small town. However, her arrival shakes up the town's residents, leading to some fun, comedic, and supernatural events she is known for. Soon, the Mistress discovers her great-aunt Morgana's spellbook and her secret lineage of witchcraft. Only to discover her evil uncle Vincent, who now seeks the book's power, unless Elvira can stop him first.

NECA has been bringing various versions of Elvira to life with their action figure line, and a new one has arrived from the big screen. Commando Elyria is ready for action as she gets an Autographed Special Edition figure from NECA for Walmart's Collector Con. This Commando Mistress will feature a dagger, spell book, swappable face, a new torn outfit, and a rocket launcher. This Mistress of the Dark is not messing around and he is priced at $79.99 and can be found right on Walmart today.

NECA Commando Elvira with Autographed Card

"The devilishly delightful Cassandra Peterson has played the part of Elvira for more than 40 years with grace, humor, and more than a little camp. As seen in Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, NECA is proud to present "Commando" Elvira! This 8" action figure is fully articulated and features tailored fabric clothing, interchangeable expressions, bazooka, spell book, dagger, and base. This item is a pre-order. Est shipping: November 2024."

Commando Elvira Figure

Deluxe Window Box

Figure with more than 14 points of articulation

Autographed Elvira Card

