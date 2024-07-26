Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts Batman/Superman: World's Finest Fusion Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse as some brand new collectibles from McFarlane Toys have arrived including a Batman fusion

It was only in 2023 that DC Comics fans were introduced to a captivating new character from the Batman/Superman: World's Finest series. Debuting in issue #4, Batman and Superman must take on the full power of the Green Lantern who has been possessed by a new big bad. To battle Hal Jordan's power, Superman and Batman use their own willpower to summon the ring to their aid, which does more than they expected. Fusing together, this new Compound Bat has been formed, making the ultimate superhero with the Man of Steels flight, strength, and heat vision, alongside the Caped Crusader's detective skills, martial arts expertise, and strategic mind.

McFarlane Toys is now bringing this figure to life with a brand new DC Multiverse release that will come with a swappable hand and a few batarang. The colorful detail on this release is nicely done, as it faithfully brings the detail to life right from the comic for only $22.99. Pre-orders for these new DC Multiverse figures are live at most retailers, including McFarlane Toys Store, with a September 2024 release.

Batman/Superman Fusion (DC Comics World's Finest)

"As Robin and Supergirl race to retrieve the secrets of the Devil Nezha from ancient China, Batman and Superman get more than they bargained for in the present! To save humanity from the fires of the demon, the World's Finest must go toe-to-toe with the protector of Sector 2814…Hal Jordan. Using their combined willpower, Batman and Superman wrest away Hal's power ring, amalgamating into an invincible new super hero!"

Batman / Superman Fusion as featured in BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 3 Batarangs, 1 extra hand and figure display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures.

