Dick Grayson Becomes Batman with McFarlane's DC Multiverse

Step into the growing DC Multiverse as some brand new collectibles from McFarlane Toys have arrived including Batman

Article Summary Dick Grayson takes on the mantle of Batman in McFarlane Toys' new DC Multiverse figure release.

Figure inspired by the Batman: Reborn era features four pairs of swappable hands and a fabric cape.

Available for pre-order now, the figure is priced at $22.99 and set for a September 2024 release.

Includes collectible art card and designed with Ultra Articulation for versatile posing and play.

Dick Grayson, originally Robin and later Nightwing, took on the mantle of Batman during the Batman: Reborn era, beginning in Batman #687 (2009). This transition occurred after Batman's apparent death in the Final Crisis event at the hands of Darkseid. As the Dark Knight, Dick brought his own unique approach to the role, blending his one skills and a more empathetic demeanor compared to his mentors brooding persona. Partnering with Damian Wayne, Bruce's son, who became the new Robin, Dick honored Bruce's legacy while wearing the cowl and that legacy continues. McFarlane Toys steps into the role of Batman with a brand new DC Multiverse figure that is nicely sculpted from the pages of DC Comics. Dick will have four pairs of swappable hands and will also have a fabric cape, which is a nice on ging touch for the DC Multiverse line. Collectors can bring home Batman: Reborn for $22.99, he is set for a September 2024 release and pre-orders are live on a variety of online retailers.

There is a New Batman on the Block from McFarlane Toys

"Evil wins as Darkseid's forces conquer the Earth, succeeding in "killing" Batman, until Superman leads a revolt to stop the tyrant. By the end of the series, it is revealed that Bruce Wayne is merely displaced in time; he eventually finds his way home in 2010, while Dick Grayson, as the Dark Knight, protects Gotham City. Always an optimist and one to make light of nearly any situation, when Dick stepped into the role of Batman, he made quite the contrast to Damian Wayne, a brooding and troubled young Robin."

Batman as featured in BATMAN: REBORN.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 4 extra hands and figure display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

