Wolverine Suits Up with Tamashii Nations New S.H.Figuarts Release

Step into the growing MCU with Tamashii Nations as they unveil their newest S.H.Figuarts figure with Wolverine

Article Summary Wolverine returns to join Deadpool in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie, reprising Hugh Jackman’s role.

New S.H.Figuarts Wolverine figure features iconic yellow and blue suit with swappable hands, heads, and claws.

Figure release set for December 2024, alongside S.H.Figuarts Deadpool; pre-orders start in August 2024.

Tamashii Nations' collectible allows fans to capture Wolverine in dynamic poses with his fierce claws and expressions.

The Wolverine is back as the legacy of Fox's X-Men films continues to live on with Marvel Studios. Deadpool & Wolverine arrives this weekend, and not only is it a sequel to Deadpool 2, but it brings back a fan-favorite Marvel character. Hugh Jackman reprises the role of Wolverine once again since his on-screen debut and death in Logan. This new "variant" of Logan is now suiting up in an iconic Marvel Comics costume to join the Merc with a Mouth for the ultimate adventure. Collectors are patiently waiting to bring home collectibles of this infamous mutant and now they can with Tamashii Nations. A new S.H.Figuarts figure is on the way features a fully costumed figure of Wolverine!

Fans have dreamed of this live-action figure, and now he has finally arrived in an impressive yellow and blue suit with swappable hands, head, and claws. The articulation of these figures is always a treat, so we can only imagine what Marvel fans will be able to do when they get their hands on him this winter. This figure will be released alongside a new S.H.Figuarts Deadpool and is set for a December 2024 release. Pre-orders are set to arrive in August 2024, so stay tuned for the price, and be sure to check out Deadpool and Wolverine in theaters this weekend.

Logan Gets New S.H.Figuarts Figure from Deadpool & Wolverine

"From "Deadpool & Wolverine," "Wolverine" appears on S.H.Figuarts! Logan is recreated in a three-dimensional form wearing a yellow suit and a distinctive head mask. You can recreate poses that are characteristic of the character, such as the brave action scenes of "Wolverine" with his sharp claws and his wild expression with clenched teeth."

Contents

• Main body

• 4 pairs of interchangeable hands

• Interchangeable head parts

