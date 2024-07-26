The Queen of Evil Dragons, Tiamat Lands at Super7 with New D&D Figure

The Dungeons & Dragons cartoon, which aired from 1983 to 1985, follows a group of six friends who are transported to a magical realm after riding a D&D-themed amusement park ride. Super7 has been slowly bringing this D&D adventure to life, and now some of the monsters are coming to life. Tiamat is the newest beast to arrive, and she is a fearsome five-headed dragon goddess that has been a central figure in the Dungeons & Dragons pantheon of monsters. Each head represents one of the chromatic dragons: red, blue, green, black, and white, which makes her a formidable adversary in any campaign. Super7 has risen this beast from the Nine Hells as they debut their newest retro-style Dungeons & Dragons ULTIMATES figure.

Coming in at 15.6" tall, 19.6" long, and 19.7" wide, Tiamat is featured in a sweet animated style right from the cartoon and will have limited articulation. All of her heads are nicely detailed, and she will be a deadly monster to add to any campaign or just to enhance your D&D collection. Tiamat, Queen of Evil Dragons, is priced at a whopping $300, and she is set for an April 2025 release. Pre-orders are already live on Super7 and will stay open until August 25, 2024, so be sure to get your order in before it is too late.