The Queen of Evil Dragons, Tiamat Lands at Super7 with New D&D Figure

Step into the world of Dungeons & Dragons ULTIMATES as Super7 brings the magic of the world to life with new collectibles

The Dungeons & Dragons cartoon, which aired from 1983 to 1985, follows a group of six friends who are transported to a magical realm after riding a D&D-themed amusement park ride. Super7 has been slowly bringing this D&D adventure to life, and now some of the monsters are coming to life. Tiamat is the newest beast to arrive, and she is a fearsome five-headed dragon goddess that has been a central figure in the Dungeons & Dragons pantheon of monsters. Each head represents one of the chromatic dragons: red, blue, green, black, and white, which makes her a formidable adversary in any campaign. Super7 has risen this beast from the Nine Hells as they debut their newest retro-style Dungeons & Dragons ULTIMATES figure.

Coming in at 15.6" tall, 19.6" long, and 19.7" wide, Tiamat is featured in a sweet animated style right from the cartoon and will have limited articulation. All of her heads are nicely detailed, and she will be a deadly monster to add to any campaign or just to enhance your D&D collection. Tiamat, Queen of Evil Dragons, is priced at a whopping $300, and she is set for an April 2025 release. Pre-orders are already live on Super7 and will stay open until August 25, 2024, so be sure to get your order in before it is too late.

 Dungeons & Dragons – The Queen of Evil Dragons, Tiamat

"She is the Queen of Evil Dragons and as the most powerful creature in the realm, she's feared by even the mighty Venger! At an imposing 15.6" tall, 19.6" long, and 19.7" wide, this retro-style Dungeons & Dragons ULTIMATES! Vinyl of Tiamat depicts the mighty five-headed dragon looking appropriately fearsome, featuring premium soft vinyl construction along with points of articulation at the hips, legs, wings, tail, and all five necks and heads. Tiamat is the pinnacle of majesty and might in the D&D universe, and this towering ULTIMATES! Vinyl figure will surely be the centerpiece of any Dungeons & Dragons collection!"

