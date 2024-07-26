Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: d&d, dungeons and dragons, Super7
The Queen of Evil Dragons, Tiamat Lands at Super7 with New D&D Figure
Step into the world of Dungeons & Dragons ULTIMATES as Super7 brings the magic of the world to life with new collectibles
Article Summary
- Super7 unveils a retro-style figure of Tiamat, the Queen of Evil Dragons from the iconic Dungeons & Dragons cartoon.
- Tiamat features five detailed dragon heads, each representing a chromatic dragon: red, blue, green, black, and white.
- This impressive D&D collectible stands 15.6" tall, 19.6" long, and 19.7" wide with limited articulation and soft vinyl construction.
- Available for pre-order at $300, the Tiamat figure will be released in April 2025; pre-orders open until August 25, 2024.
Dungeons & Dragons – The Queen of Evil Dragons, Tiamat
"She is the Queen of Evil Dragons and as the most powerful creature in the realm, she's feared by even the mighty Venger! At an imposing 15.6" tall, 19.6" long, and 19.7" wide, this retro-style Dungeons & Dragons ULTIMATES! Vinyl of Tiamat depicts the mighty five-headed dragon looking appropriately fearsome, featuring premium soft vinyl construction along with points of articulation at the hips, legs, wings, tail, and all five necks and heads. Tiamat is the pinnacle of majesty and might in the D&D universe, and this towering ULTIMATES! Vinyl figure will surely be the centerpiece of any Dungeons & Dragons collection!"