Hellboy Celebrates His 30th Anniversary with New 1000Toys Figure

It is the 30th anniversary of the legendary king of hell as Hellboy gets a new anniversary action figure from 1000 Toys

Article Summary Celebrate Hellboy's 30th anniversary with a new 1/12 scale figure by 1000Toys.

The figure is inspired by Mike Mignola's original Hellboy artwork and features premium articulation.

Includes multiple accessories: extra heads, hands, horns, revolver, sword, coat, and shirt.

Pre-orders are live at $154.99, with a February 2025 release; package includes iconic cover art.

Writer and artist Mike Mignola created Hellboy, which first appeared in a mini 4-page comic found inside San Diego Comic-Con Comics #2 back in 1993. He is a demon that was summoned to Earth during World War II by the evil sorcerer known as Grigori Rasputin, who aimed to bring about the apocalypse. However, Professor Trevor Bruttenholm, founder of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (B.P.R.D.), found and raised Hellboy. He wields the Right Hand of Doom, a trenchcoat, an oversized revolver., and a fiery personality. 1000Toys has just revealed a special 30th anniversary Hellboy 1/12 figure that brings the original artwork of the character to life. Big Red will come with two head sculpts, attachable horns, swappable hands, an articulated Doom hand, a revolver, a sword, a soft goods coat, and a shirt. This figure is a work of art that pays homage to one of Dark Horse Comics' greatest heroes and is priced at $154.99. Pre-orders are already live on Fan Channel sites with a February 2025 release.

Hellboy 30th Anniversary Hellboy 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"From Mike Mignola's masterpiece Hellboy, the main protagonist Hellboy is back as a 1/12 scale action figure by 1000toys. Meticulously sculpted to capture the touch of Mike Mignola's original artworks without giving up anything in articulation, this is the figure that fans have been waiting for! For the T-shirt design, Mike Mignola's cover art for the very first comic issue has been used, with the 1994-2024 memorial year added. The product package also features the cover art from the first Hellboy comic issue, making it fit for the 30th Anniversary Edition!"

Product Features

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic and fabric

Bsaed on the Hellboy comic series

Celebrating 30 years of Hellboy

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Custom fabric clothing

Box Contents

Hellboy figure

2 Head sculpts

3 Alternate left hands

Pair of horns

Pistol

Excalibur sword

Coat

T-shirt

