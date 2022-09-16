Disney Parks Exclusive Marvel Studios Tesseract Replica Debuts Online

It was not long ago that Disney Parks opened their doors to a brand new Marvel ride. The Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind features your favorite Guardians back together again for another wacky adventure. This marked the second Guardians' ride to hit Disney Parks, and of course, they have plenty of park exclusive collectibles for the event. As a Marvel Studios fan, these were some of the coolest collectibles around as they were Infinity Stone artifacts from The Infinity Saga. All of the artifacts made a debut, from the Tesseract and Aether to the Eye of Agamotto and Infinity Gauntlet. These relics WERE park exclusive, and it seems like they are starting o his shopDisney!

That is right; Marvel Studios fans can save themselves a plane ticket as the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Infinity Stone relics are coming! These items are similar to what Hasbro has been doing and yes, they do feature lights and sounds but so much more. On top of their display qualities, the Infinity Stone can be removed from the item giving you direct contact with the stone. The Tesseract is up first and is a simple glowing cube for $99.99. Hasbro already has one of these coming, and with a Loki Marvel Legends figure for almost half the price. If you want all the artifacts, then this is a start, and you can find the Tesseract here. We will see new Marvel Studios relics weekly, so stay tuned!

"Now you can take possession of the precious Space Stone, one of the six Infinity Stones, which is housed within its protective crystalline cube-shaped containment vessel known as the Tesseract. This detailed replica from the Marvel Universe emits a blue glow for added authenticity."

Magic in the details

Highly detailed replica

Includes Space Stone

Lights up

Comes in special packaging box