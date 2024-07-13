Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: sdcc, Super7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Exclusive TMNT Pizza Party Wagon Revealed by Super7 for SDCC

Super7 is ready for a pizza party at San Diego Comic Con as they unveil some new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exclusives

The party is here, the pizza party that is as Super7 has unveiled their new Pizza Pop-Up shop for San Diego Comic-Con. Mikey's Pizza is taking over the local TNT Pizza shop for a truly fun evening of pizza and ninja turtles. This event will feature some limited-edition apparel and figures, including one that might be a spicy dish. Forget about getting pizza delivery when you an actually be the pizza with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Pizza Party Wagon. That is right, the pricey $500 Super7 Party Wagon is back and with a hot and fresh paint job for Mikey's Pizza.

This hot ride will come in at 20.25" long, will stand 13.5" tall, and is 12.5" wide. A total of six TMNT ULTIMATES figures can fit inside this ride, with plenty of pizza accessories for the whole gang. For fans who want more, Super7 will also be releasing a Mikey's Pizza Delivery Wagon shirt that will be perfect to wear on the ride home. This will be one expensive SDCC exclusive, and it sure is a unique one. TMNT fans can check out the Mikey's Pizza website for more info on the pizza pop-up and more. Cowabunga!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Pizza Party Wagon!

"Fresh from the sewer to you! The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Pizza Party Wagon is here to deliver your TMNT collection to the next level! Measuring 20.25 inches long, 13.8 inches tall, and 12.5 inches wide when closed, this is no regular pizza delivery jalopy; it's a bodacious ride that can fit six ULTIMATES! figures (not included) plus all the pizza they can eat!"

Snag Up a Mikey's Pizza Tee from SDCC

"When you need pizza fast, who better to call than the Ninja Turtles and their turbo Turtle pizza transport, courtesy of Mikey's Pizza?! This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mikey's Pizza Tee features Mikey's Pizza logo on the upper-left front and large graphic on the back featuring Mikey delivering "Sewer Fresh" pizza in the Turtle Van."

