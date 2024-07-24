Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Starfire Comes to SDCC with Autograph McFarlane Figure

Step into the growing DC Comics multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil some brand new limited edition SDCC figures

Article Summary Discover McFarlane Toys exclusives at SDCC, featuring DC Comic fan-favorite Starfire from DC Rebirth.

Starfire figure includes an autographed art card signed by her co-creator, comic legend Marv Wolfman.

Only 500 of these autographed Starfire figures are available, making it a rare collector's item.

Figure boasts incredible detail, 22 articulation points, and accessories, perfect for posing and display.

McFarlane Toys has unveiled quite a few DC Comic exclusives for San Diego Comic-Con that span across the multiverse. It now appears that even more exclusives are coming, including some impressive limited edition releases that DC Comics fans might not want to miss. Collectors who pop by DC Booth (#4545) will be able to get their hands on a popular Starfire (DC Rebirth) McFarlane Collector Edition figure. This member of the Teen Titans has already started to hit retailers, but this is more than your average release, as it will include an autographed art card. Collectors have seen autographed figures from McFarlane Toys in the past, but this one is different. Limited to only 500 pieces, this Starfire will include an autographed art card by Marv Wolfman! For fans who don't know, Marv Wolfman and George Pérez created Starfire in DC Comics Presents #26 back in 1980. This is a truly autographed collectible by a comic legend, and it will be a first-come-first-serve release only at SDCC.

Starfire (DC Rebirth) McFarlane Collector Edition Autograph

"Starfire™ (McFarlane Collector Edition #11) 7" scale figure AUTOGRAPH Series Gold Label will be available exclusively at #SDCC this week! Visit us at the DC Booth (#4545). Includes an art card SIGNED by Marv Wolfman. *Limited to 500 pieces. First come, first served."

"An alien princess in exile, Koriand'r of Tamaran escaped a lifetime of brutality as a slave and lab rat for the Citadel and the Psions. Years after manifesting incredible energy powers, she led a revolt and escaped to Earth. An engine of righteous fury, she fights to ensure no other beings have to endure the pain and indignity that ruined her life."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 2 energy effects and flight stand. Includes collectible art card with an art card display stand.

