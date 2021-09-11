Leonardo Da Vinci's Vitruvian Man Figure Returns from FREEing

History comes to life as Good Smile Company is re-releasing their popular The Table Museum collection. This series is based on famous works of art with some slight articulated modifications. This time Leonard Da Vinci's Vitruvian Man comes to life like never before as the Renaissance illustration comes right off the page. The figma line uses smooth possible joints to try and keep the flawlessness of the human body. Vitruvian Man will also come with alternate pieces to showcase him in his original four-armed and four-legged modes or a standard human body. The figure features a stained paper-styled deco and will showcase everything on the human body as he wears his birthday suit with pride.

Good Smile Company's Table Museum Collection is a very unique and interesting set of figures. I would never have expected to see a Vitruvian Man in action figure format, but it is here and ready to take on crime naked. The added arms and legs will make his design really stand out, and if you're a hasty buff like me, it will be a fun collectible to add to the office or den. The Vitruvian Man from FREEing is priced at $101, set to release between May – July 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"The Table Museum is a series of figma figures based on famous works of art that almost anyone would recognize! The fifth piece of art to join the series is the Vitruvian Man which was originally illustrated by the man called the 'Genius of the Century' – Leonardo Da Vinci. The drawing made in the Renaissance period illustrated the correlations of ideal human proportions with geometry and was referred to as the 'harmony of the human body'. Now you can enjoy Da Vinci's work as an articulated figure with all sorts of potential!"

Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can act out the classic 'Vitruvian Man' pose and various other action poses

A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability

A special panel to recreate the full effect of the drawing is included

Alternate chest and upper arm parts, thigh parts and wrist parts are also included for various poses

An articulated figma stand is included, which allows various poses to be taken