Bloodsport's Jean-Claude Van Damme Returns to Glory with DST

It is time to bring home some intense 80s action as Diamond Select Toys debuts its newest 7" scale figure. Jean-Claude Van Damme comes to life in action figure form from his hit film Bloodsport. Feature his black and yellow truck, our hero is ready for the fight of his life, and Diamond captures all the action. He features 20 points of articulation, wrapped bandaged hands, and will come with a second swappable head. A standard and scream expression are captured here and with some likeness to Jean-Claude Van Damme. If you love Bloodsport, then this is the figure for your growing 80s collection.

These new movie action figures from DST are not bad, and I really appreciate the one with the VHS packaging. While this version of Jean-Claude Van Damme comes in windowed packaging, I would not be surprised to see him get a special convention release in the future. Collectors can snag up one of these figures for $24.99, with an April 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found right here as well as at their Local Comic Book Store. I doubt this is the last time we will see Jean-Claude Van Damme from Diamond Select Toys, so stay tuned for more releases as they come.

Fight in the Kumite Once More with Jean-Claude Van Damme

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Hold a legend in your hand! For the first time, actor and martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme has been made into a 7-inch scale action figure, and DST has done it! This movie-inspired figure captures Van Damme in his underground fight gear, with black-and-yellow trunks, bandaged hands and over 20 points of articulation. Plus, he features an interchangeable screaming head! This deluxe action figure comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue, sculpted by Jean St. Jean! In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $24.99."