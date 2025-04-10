Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Anakin Skywalker Falls to the Dark Side with New Star Wars 1/6 Figure

Hot Toys is back with yet another exclusive 1/6 scale figure for Star Wars Celebration Japan as Anakin falls to the dark side

Article Summary Hot Toys debuts an exclusive Anakin Skywalker 1/6 figure for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025.

The figure captures Anakin's transformation into Darth Vader from Revenge of the Sith.

Anakin stands over 12 inches with rooted hair, Hayden Christensen's likeness, and Sith eyes.

Limited to 1,500 units in Japan; 1,000 more available via Sideshow and select markets.

Hot Toys has unveiled yet another all-new, 1/6 scale figure as an exclusive version of Anakin Skywalker is on the way. Releasing for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, this new figure faithfully captures his dramatic fall to the Dark Side as seen in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The Darth Vader Sith Apprentice (Artisan Edition) shows the moment he accepts his fate and becomes Darth Vader. Standing just over 12 inches tall with 30 points of articulation, Anakin will feature a finely tailored fabric outfit with a removable robe, along with intricately hand-rooted wool hair for added realism.

Hot Toys also included an impressive head sculpt capturing the likeness of Hayden Christensen with Sith Eyes, which are movable. Other accessories consist of a swappable robot arm, a variety of interchangeable hands, a themed base, and a red lightsaber with an LED function. The Star Wars Revenge of the Sith Anakin is limited to just 1,500 pieces, is a Celebration exclusive, and will come with a special slipcover. However, an additional 1,000 pieces will be offered as a Hot Toys Exclusive release at select markets, including Sideshow Collectibles.

Star Wars – Darth Vader (Sith Apprentice) 1/6th Scale

"Exquisitely-crafted featuring separate rolling eyeballs, the all-new Darth Vader (Sith Apprentice) head sculpt is designed with wool hair implantation and painted with authentic makeup to illustrate his Sith appearance. The wool hair on Darth Vader allows for intricate curly hair to be re-created in a realistic representation, enhancing the overall head sculpt likeness to well-replicating the texture of human hair when examined closely."

"Meanwhile, Anakin's makeup, with eyes surrounded by a smoky haze, highlights the iconic red Sith eyes when turning himself to the dark side. As a finishing touch, Darth Vader's interchangeable mechno right arm, a LED light-up lightsaber with an extra Darth Vader lightsaber tops off the finely tailored Jedi ensembles. An exclusive Japan Edition version that comes with an additional special box sleeve, limited to 1,500 units, is available in Japan; and Hot Toys Exclusive version, limited to 1,000 units, is available in selected channels."

