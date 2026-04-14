Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger
Toy Story and Brave Disney Lorcana: Wilds Unknown Iconics Revealed
The magical world of Disney Lorcana continues to grow as Ravensburger has unveiled new cards for the upcoming set, Wilds Unknown
Article Summary
- Disney Lorcana introduces new Iconic rarity cards, the highest tier above Enchanted and Epic rarities.
- Toy Story and Brave debut in Wilds Unknown, featuring Buzz Lightyear and Merida as stunning Iconic Cards.
- Iconic cards offer premium full-art, 3D foiling, and are ultra-rare collectibles aimed at dedicated fans and collectors.
- Wilds Unknown launches May 8, 2026, with 204 cards, adding excitement and collectability to Disney Lorcana packs.
The new Iconic rarity in Disney Lorcana is the highest rarity tier ever introduced, sitting above even Enchanted cards. Iconic Cards was first introduced in Fabled, which was released in 2026, along with the Epic Rarity, which lies under the Enchanted. At the moment, these are the rarest cards in the game, and are not guaranteed even after buying a case of Booster Boxes. They were designed as ultra-rare, premium collectible versions of existing cards, featuring enhanced foiling and gorgeous full-art treatments. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse kicked off this new rarity in Fabled, and it continues with the upcoming Disney Lorcana set, Wilds Unknown!
-
-
Credit: Ravensburger
-
-
Credit: Ravensburger
Some brand-new franchises are arriving for Wilds Unknown with Toy Story and Brave, which are now leading the set as the newest Iconic Cards. Buzz Lightyear – Jungle Ranger and Merida – Formidable Archer are getting some impressive full art treatments here, and will surely be sought after. These rare alternate versions of existing cards feature next-level full-art designs, a 3D hot-stamped foil effect with raised textures, and specialized lore star foil patterns for extra shimmer.
-
-
Credit: Ravensburger
In practical terms, Iconic cards are aimed almost entirely at collectors rather than competitive players. Since they are alternate-art versions of existing cards, they don't introduce new mechanics—you're chasing them for prestige, rarity, and visual appeal. Overall, Iconic rarity adds a new level of excitement for Disney fans and card collectors when opening packs. For many players, pulling one is considered a once-in-a-while moment, similar to hitting the rarest cards in other major TCGs. Disney Lorcana: Wilds Unknown is the twelfth expansion in the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game, and is set to release at local game stores on May 8, 2026. The set contains around 204 cards in its main expansion, so be sure to snag up a box at your Local Card Shop, and may the odds be ever in your favor!
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!