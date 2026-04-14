Toy Story and Brave Disney Lorcana: Wilds Unknown Iconics Revealed 

The new Iconic rarity in Disney Lorcana is the highest rarity tier ever introduced, sitting above even Enchanted cards. Iconic Cards was first introduced in Fabled, which was released in 2026, along with the Epic Rarity, which lies under the Enchanted. At the moment, these are the rarest cards in the game, and are not guaranteed even after buying a case of Booster Boxes. They were designed as ultra-rare, premium collectible versions of existing cards, featuring enhanced foiling and gorgeous full-art treatments. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse kicked off this new rarity in Fabled, and it continues with the upcoming Disney Lorcana set, Wilds Unknown!

Some brand-new franchises are arriving for Wilds Unknown with Toy Story and Brave, which are now leading the set as the newest Iconic Cards. Buzz Lightyear – Jungle Ranger and Merida – Formidable Archer are getting some impressive full art treatments here, and will surely be sought after. These rare alternate versions of existing cards feature next-level full-art designs, a 3D hot-stamped foil effect with raised textures, and specialized lore star foil patterns for extra shimmer.