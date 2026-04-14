The Incredibles Join Ravensburger's Disney Lorcana: Wilds Unknown

Wilds Unknown continues to expand the scope of Disney Lorcana in a major way, and one of its most exciting additions is the arrival of characters from The Incredibles. Set within a jungle exploration post-Winterspell, Wilds Unknown places its characters in new, unpredictable, high-risk settings. This new set emphasizes teamwork and adaptability, making it a natural fit for the hit Disney and Pixar superhero family known for working together under pressure. Characters like Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible, Jack-Jack, Violet, and Dash are racing into action to change up your deck as new "glimmers." A few of these cards have just been revealed by Ravensburger for the upcoming May 8, 2026, drops, starting with two heroic parents.

The inclusion of The Incredibles is especially significant because it further establishes Pixar as a core part of Lorcana's future. Unlike more traditional Disney characters, the Parr family brings a fun new superhero element into the game, which could influence both gameplay design and deck-building strategies through abilities tied to strength and speed. On top of the standard release, a few of The Incredible will be getting Disney Lorcana: Wilds Unknown Promo cards, such as Dash – Lava Runner and Violet – Learning New Powers. For example, fans will be able to add Dash Parr to their collection when they buy a Booster Box at their Local Card Shop.

Visually, The Incredibles bring fun and sleek, action-oriented designs to the hit Disney Trading Card Game landscape. The Parr Family will add some nice variety to the Wilds Unknown aesthetic by blending superhero flair with the wild, untamed backdrop. This is only the tip of the exploration of the Wilds Unknown, so fans can expect to see more of the Parr Family and The Incredible Universe arriving throughout the set. With over 200+ new cards to collect, Wilds Unknown is another great addition to the Lorcana franchise that is set to arrive at Local Card Shops on May 8 and at retailers on May 15, 2026. Where's my Super Suit!?