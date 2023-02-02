Good Soldiers Follow Orders with Hasbro's New Star Wars Clone Troopers Coming to fans from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, Hasbro has unveiled new Star Wars collectibles are on the way like new Clone Troopers

The Clone Wars is a big part of the Star Wars legacy and gave fans some of the best storytelling. The stories of Clone Troopers, past the prequel trilogy, are easily some of the coolest lore for fans. Star Wars fans have seen plenty of these stories unfold in The Bad Batch and Andor, and now Hasbro is releasing some of those clones. Two new Star Wars The Vintage Collection figures are on the way in glorious card back form right from The Dark Times. First is an updated version of Clone Captain Howler, who appeared in The Bad Batch Season 1.

Originally titled Captain Ballast, in a TVC 4-Pack, the character's name changed post-production, so Hasbro felt it appropriate for him to get his own updated name-changed solo release. That was not all, as Hasbro is also digging out the Phase II Clone Trooper from Andor in The Vintage Collection as well. These clean armored soldiers are just following orders, and their new release is an army builder's dream. Both figures feature removable helmets (a must) and sweet card backs that is just a cherry on top. Each Star Wars TVC figure is priced at $16.99, set for a Summer 2023 release, and while pre-orders are not live, all things Star Wars can be found here.

New Clone Troopers Deploy Post-Empire with Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION PHASE II CLONE TROOPER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale PHASE II CLONE TROOPER figure inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: ANDOR live-action series."

"In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories, including a removable helmet."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CLONE CAPTAIN HOWZER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale CLONE CAPTAIN HOWZER figure inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH animated series. Having been deployed by the Republic to Ryloth during the Clone Wars, clone Captain Howzer now serves the Empire on the planet as it promises to protect and defend its people. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories, including a removable helmet."