Ghost Spider Arrives at McFarlane Toys with New Marvel Comics Statue

McFarlane Toys is taking a walk into the Spider-Verse with some brand new statues including the web-swinging action of Ghost-Spider

1:10 scale figure inspired by J. Scott Campbell’s cover art for The Amazing Spider-Man #1.

Features vibrant colors, environmental base, removable backdrop, and a collectible art card.

Gwen Stacy’s alternate-universe hero joins McFarlane’s growing Marvel Comics Spider-Man lineup.

Ghost-Spider, also known as Spider-Gwen, is a fan-favorite Marvel Comics character who debuted back in 2014 with Edge of Spider-Verse #2. She was created by writer Jason Latour and artist Robbi Rodriguez for the Spider-Verse comic event. In her universe (Earth-65), it was Gwen Stacy who was bitten by the radioactive spider, not Peter Parker, leading to her becoming the web-slinging superhero. However, her world is darker and more complex, as Peter dies after transforming into the Lizard and Gwen is blamed for his death. Ghost Spider has been through a lot over the past 11 years, but she remains a very popular character in Marvel Comics and now McFarlane Toys.

Adopting the mantle of Ghost-Spider, Gwen eventually crosses into the main Marvel Universe (Earth-616) and juggles life between dimensions using a dimensional wristwatch. McFarlane now brings the J. Scott Campbell variant cover of Spider-Man #1 to life for a new 1:10 statue. Featured in her sleek white, black, and pink costume with a hood, Ghost-Spider is back with that punk-rock edge as she swings and leaps into action. She will feature impressive details, eye-popping colors, a removable backdrop, and a collectible card. Priced at $35, Ghost Spider is the latest webhead to join McFarlane Toys' Marvel Comics collection, and pre-orders are live.

Ghost-Spider (The Amazing Spider-Man #1) 1:10th Scale Figure

"Peter's on the outs with the FF. He's on the outs with the Avengers. He's on the outs with Aunt May! No one wants to see Spider-Man – except Doctor Octopus. Ock's on Spider-Man's tail and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planted for when he gets his tentacles on Spidey. All that, and what does Tombstone have planned? Just in time for Spider-Man's 60th Anniversay a new volume of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN begins."

Inspired by THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 cover artwork.

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Included art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS MARVEL COMICS 1:6 statues.

