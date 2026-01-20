Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, transformers

Blokees New Transformers Defender Version 06 Brutal Fang Has Arrived

Blokees is back as they continue to deliver some of the best Transformers collectibles around with Defender Version 06 Brutal Fang

This blind-box set offers 12 pocket-sized model kits with premium articulation and detailing.

Collect rare chase variants like Special Galaxy Type Optimus Primal and exclusive armor editions.

Each box contains 12 figures, including Optimus Primal, BW Megatron, Cheetor, and more favorites.

Get ready for more greatness as Blokees has finally released their next Transformers Defender series with Version 06: Brutal Fang. This blind-box set of stylized Transformers is a perfect pocket-sized model kit that blends Beast Wars characters with other iconic bots and vehicles. The lineup includes Beast Wars favorites like Optimus Primal and Beast-mode Megatron (including both robot and beast forms), as well as other classic characters. As with previous releases, collectors can acquire special variants, such as a Special Galaxy Type Optimus Primal.

The entire list of possible Transformers figures consists of:

Optimus Primal (Robot) 1/24 Optimus Primal (Gorilla/Beast Mode) BW Megatron (Robot) 1/24 BW Megatron (T-Rex/Beast Mode) Cheetor Snarl (Stegosaurus) Ultra Magnus Perceptor SG-Rodimus Prime Astrotrain (vehicle) Blast Off (vehicle) Vortex (vehicle)

Rare/Chase Variants:

Special Galaxy Type – Optimus Primal & BW Megatron: 1/144

Special Armour Type Optimus Primal or BW Megatron: 5/144

Blokees Transformers Defender Series is truly a work of art, and it is nice to see the series expand to IDW, Beast Wars, and Shattered Glass Universes. Collectors can already purchase the entire box from Blokees Store for $35.99; it will include a full case of 12 figures. There are a few figures that are limited and will truly depend on what box you get, but Brutal Fang will be a fantastic starting point for collectors new to Blokees. Be sure to check out this new Transformers Brutal Fang series right now, as well as the five previous sets.

Blokees Transformers Defender Version 06 Brutal Fang

"12 pocket-sized warriors with premium articulation and rare chase variants. Each 5.5cm model kit features 11-26 pieces, 14 points of movement, and exquisite detailing. Hunt for ultra-rare Special Armor (1:144) and Special Galaxy (5:144) types. From Optimus Primal to BW-Megatron, experience legendary characters with 360° head rotation and full-body movement. The battle is on, and the warriors are ready."

Official Licensed Product

Exquisite Commemorative Coins

14 Points of Articulation

Guaranteed Rare Variant

Highly Detailed Reproduction

Exquisite Pocket Size

