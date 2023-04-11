Darth Vader Removes His Helmet with Hasbro's Latest Figure Reveal Hasbro has revealed an impressive amount of new reveals during SWCE 2023 including a new 6" Darth Vader from ROTJ

Darth Vader makes his presence known with Hasbro for the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. As the celebration of the final installment of the Original Trilogy has arrived, new anniversary figures have been revealed. Releasing as part of Star Wars: The Black Series, Darth Vader is getting a brand new figure for this line. This figure comes in a new 6" card back and features Vader's appearance right from Return of the Jedi. This particular release will, in fact, include a two-part helmet system, allowing Star Wars fans to unmask the Dark Lord, which is fantastic.

We have not seen a lot of excellent unmasked Darth Vader figures out there, so it is nice to see Hasbro really showcase that phot-real head sculpt tech here. This release is very similar to the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures that were revealed, but that version showcased a three-part helmet system. Hasbro has included some sweet accessories, too, like a swappable left hand showcasing his sliced hand from the Death Star II. Recreate legendary Return of the Jedi scenes with this impressive release Darth Vader is priced at $24.99, set for a Fall 2023 release, and preorders arrive today right here.

Darth Vader Shows Man Under the Mask with Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER figure, featuring classic design and packaging! This premium 6-inch Darth Vader figure is inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI."

"Fans can display this figure which features premium detail, multiple points of articulation and Lightsaber accessory, in their collections. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."