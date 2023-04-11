Darth Vader Removes His Helmet with Hasbro's Latest Figure Reveal

Hasbro has revealed an impressive amount of new reveals during SWCE 2023 including a new 6" Darth Vader from ROTJ

Published
by
|
Comments

Darth Vader makes his presence known with Hasbro for the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. As the celebration of the final installment of the Original Trilogy has arrived, new anniversary figures have been revealed. Releasing as part of Star Wars: The Black Series, Darth Vader is getting a brand new figure for this line. This figure comes in a new 6" card back and features Vader's appearance right from Return of the Jedi. This particular release will, in fact, include a two-part helmet system, allowing Star Wars fans to unmask the Dark Lord, which is fantastic.

We have not seen a lot of excellent unmasked Darth Vader figures out there, so it is nice to see Hasbro really showcase that phot-real head sculpt tech here. This release is very similar to the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures that were revealed, but that version showcased a three-part helmet system. Hasbro has included some sweet accessories, too, like a swappable left hand showcasing his sliced hand from the Death Star II. Recreate legendary Return of the Jedi scenes with this impressive release Darth Vader is priced at $24.99, set for a Fall 2023 release, and preorders arrive today right here. 

Darth Vader Shows Man Under the Mask with Hasbro 

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER figure, featuring classic design and packaging! This premium 6-inch Darth Vader figure is inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI."

"Fans can display this figure which features premium detail, multiple points of articulation and Lightsaber accessory, in their collections. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.