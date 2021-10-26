Gremlins 2: A New Batch Comes to Monster High with Mattel Creations

One of the most popular Mattel Creations projects is easily their horror film-inspired Monster High collaborative dolls. We have already seen seem pretty incredible crossover designs with dolls from The Shining, Beetlejuice, and even IT. Some of these designs have even given us gender-swapped characters, making them a truly unique concept to collect. This Mattel Creations campaign is back as they reveal their newest Monster High doll just in time for Halloween with gremlins 2: A New Batch. Greta is getting all dolled up this time with film-inspired details and accessories that collectors will really appreciate. This Gremlin will even come with her very own Gizmo pet that is just downright adorable.

The Monster High line has been around for quite some time, and Mattel continues to impress new and old fans with these collaborative creations. Each doll is loaded with detail that pays homage to the film that inspired it, giving it its own identity that collectors can appreciate. Trouble is set to arrive n October 29, 2021, at 12 PM EST right here, and no price has been set just yet. Most of these drops usually sell out pretty fast, so be sure to set that alarm to be able to add one to your monstrous collection.

"DON'T BE AFRAID OF HOW YOU FEEL!" Greta, the fierce nemesis from Gremlins 2: The New Batch is our next doll in the scream-worthy Monster High Skullector series. This boo-tiful version of the iconic, sole-surviving gremlin wows with her gore-geous dress and ghoulish-green locks. To-die-for details and film-inspired accessories adorn this lovestruck gremlin. Greta wears her signature leopard print, spiked stilettos, and fa-boo-lous red lipstick. She even comes with a miniature Gizmo (but please don't get him wet or feed him after midnight)!"