Hot Toys Unleashes the Fury of a New 1/6 Star Wars General Grievous

Hot Toys has stepped into the kitchen and is cooking up some heat with some brand new 1/6 scale figures like General Grievous

Return to the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith as the fury of General Grievous is unleashed with Hot Toys. The infamous he is a cybernetic warlord, and the Supreme Commander of the Separatist Droid Army has arrived and is better than ever. He is known for his distinctive cough, robotic look, and skill with multiple lightsabers that have been taken from defeated Jedi. Once a Kaleesh warrior, he was transformed into a cyborg after an accident to keep his killer instinct and hatred for Jedi alive. Hot Toys has finally brought him to life like never before with a brand new 16" tall figure that has 25 points of articulation and tons of detail.

Hot Toys has incorporated die-cast elements with the Commander of Separatist Droid Army, along with a fabric cloak and a separate eyeball-rolling feature. Star Wars fans can display General Grevious with three different arm modes, including two arms, four arms, and arms that have been sliced. Accessories include four lightsabers, an electro staff, a battle-damaged head sculpt, and a display base. This is a very impressive Star Wars release that will surely be a fine addition to any fan's collection. Pre-orders will arrive on Sideshow Collectibles soon with a Q3-Q4 2025 release.

General Grevious Enters the Battlefront with Hot Toys

"General Grievous was a brilliant Separatist military strategist and a feared Jedi hunter, known for his ruthlessness and hacking cough. His body itself was a weapon, allowing him lightning quick strikes and devastating blows. But he was also quick to run from a fight, a tactic that worked until one final meeting with Obi-Wan Kenobi. Hot Toys is thrilled to officially present today, the highly anticipated 1/6th scale diecast collectible figure of General Grievous to expand the Hot Toys' Star Wars dark side collection!"

"The highly detailed collectible figure is masterfully created featuring a newly developed head with separate rolling eyeballs system allowing positionable eye line, diecast metal body structure allowing astonishing articulations, the general's iconic four arms, LED light-up lightsabers powered by USB, a finely tailored wired cape, interchangeable battle damaged parts, an electrostaff, a blaster, and a display base!"

