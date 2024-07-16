Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, optimus prime, transformers

Hasbro Rolls Out New Transformers: The Movie Optimus Prime Figure

The Leader of the Autobots is back as Hasbro has unveiled their newest Studio Series figures with Optimus from Transformers: The Movie

Including Semi-trailer and iconic weapons like the Energon Axe.

Transformers Optimus Prime figure stands 7" tall with animated details.

Available for pre-order at $89.99 for November 2024 release.

Calling all Autobots! Optimus Prime is back on the battlefield as Hasbro has unveiled their newest Studio Series figure. Coming to life from the legendary 1986 animated film Transformers: The Movie, Optimus is back and ready for action like never before. It is time to reclaim Autobot City from the Decepticons and Hasbro is deploying The Leader of the Autobots with everything he needs to do so. Standing at 7" tall, Optimus will come with his semi-trailer, which holds all of his weapons with an Energon Axe and Energon Blaster, as well as a Roller and Autolauncher repair drone, the Matrix of Leadership, and blast effects. This is the version of Optimus Prime that is truly iconic, and Hasbro captured all of his bright colors and animated detail perfectly. Collectors will be able to bring this new Studio Series Commander Class The Transformers: The Movie 86-31 Optimus Prime home for $89.99. Pre-orders are already online at a variety of online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, with a November 2024 release.

The Transformers: The Movie 86-31 Optimus Prime

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Commander Class Optimus Prime action figure, inspired by The Transformers: The Movie! Optimus Prime joins the Autobot City defense to stop the Decepticons, no matter the cost. Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures for 8 year old boys and girls that feature movie-inspired details and accessories."

"Convert the action figure from robot to semi trailer mode in 40 steps and pose the Optimus Prime toy in the included Battle of Autobot City removable backdrop scene. Transformers action figures for boys and girls make great gifts! Transformers and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro."

