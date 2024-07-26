Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, green lantern, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Unveils New DC Designer Series Green Lantern Statue

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut new comic book collectibles including a Green Lantern

Article Summary McFarlane debuts a new DC Designer Series statue of Green Lantern John Stewart.

Created by Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams, Stewart first appeared in Green Lantern #87 (1971).

Statue based on Jamal Campbell's artwork, featuring Stewart’s iconic suit and power battery.

1:6 scale, 11.8" polyresin statue priced at $249.99, available for pre-order now, releases Jan 2025.

John Stewart is one of DC Comics' most iconic Green Lanterns who first appeared in Green Lantern #87 back in 1971. He was created by Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams and is an architect and a former Marine. Guardians of the Universe chose him as a backup Green Lantern for Hal Jordan, but his popularity took him into the role and prominent member of the Green Lantern Corps. Many DC Comics fans might know his role and legacy as the main Lantern in the widely popular Justice League animated series. In celebration of his legacy, McFarlane Toys is releasing a new 1:6 scale DC Designer Series statue of this Green Lantern, featuring the stunning artwork of Jamal Campbell. This statue captures Stewart's heroic presence, slick suit, and power battery as he summons the Lantern's light. While it is released from McFarlane, this is the first DC Direct John Stewart statue to ever be created and a worthy addition to any collection. John Stewart is set to arrive in January 2025 for $249.99, and pre-orders are already live on McFarlaneToysStore.

Green Lantern by Jamal Campbell (DC Designer Series)

"Based on original artwork by Jamal Campbell, comes this striking Green Lantern statue featuring legendary corp member John Stewart. In an iconic and stoic poase, Stewart stands atop a Green Lantern logo base with ring in one hand and power battery in the other. The face expression perfectly captures the characters serious nature."

This is the first DC Direct John Stewart statue ever and a perfect statue for any DC Comics Collector.

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 11.8" tall (including base).

1:6th Scale Statue.

Made of polyresin.

Statue is based on artwork by Jamal Campbell.

Hand-numbered on the base.

Limited Edition.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues.

