Halloween Awaits with RSVLTS Nightmare Before Christmas Collection

Prepare for the Halloween festivities the right way with RSVLTS as they debut another spooky collection with The Nightmare Before Christmas

Get ready to step into a world of ghoulish delight as RSVLTS proudly presents its latest haunted collection with The Nightmare Before Christmas! This spooktacular lineup features four mesmerizing button-down shirts, each with its own eerie charm, that will be available in classic (unisex), youth, and women's styles and sizes. Halloween Town awaits as The Pumpkin King, aka Jack Skellington, and his ghost pup Zero bewitch this set of button-down shirts. To top things off, Nightmare Before Christmas fans will also be able to haunt the night with RSVLTS' next reversible bomber jacket! This spooky collection consists of:

There Goes My Zero: Embark on a ghostly adventure with RSVLTS' first The Nightmare Before Christmas shirt with everyone's favorite spectral pup. The lovable floating dog and Jack's loyal companion, Zero, is ready to haunt your wardrobe. Featuring his tombstone on the pocket, man's (and woman's) best friend can go with you wherever you roam.

Lil Jacks: Dive into the eerie charm of Halloween Town with a shirt adorned with smaller Jack Skellington faces, capturing his many expressions and moods from the film. Experience the fright of The Pumpkin King with this Kunuflex button-down that will have you screaming for more.

Your Worst Nightmare: Embrace the wicked whimsy of Halloween Town with Your Worst Nightmare. This eerie design pays tribute to the ghoulish charm of the town from ghosts, evil smiles, and, of course, the Mayor! This shirt almost wants you to break into song and dance….This is Halloween, This is Halloween…

Paint the Town Dead: If you're feeling truly macabre, RSVLTS' next Nightmare Before Christmas button-down is just for you. Paint the Town Dead features an eerie design, but it is also elegant & fairly spooky, and brings the town of Halloween right to your sleeves. Just be sure to keep Lock, Shock, and Barrel away.

Jack's Journey: RSVLTS' last reveal is not a button-down but another pièce de résistance with another hauntingly beautiful reversible bomber jacket! Halloween might be on the way, but Christmas is just around the corner, and this jacket captures just that. One side features an elegant black style showing off Jack Skellington's infamous design with Zero right on the sleeve. However, fans can flip it to reveal a whole new story with Christmas Town that is just a door away.

Whether you're a fan of the Pumpkin King, want to play fetch with Zero, or just love the aesthetic of Halloween Town, this collection has something for you. Every The Nightmare Before Christmas fan will surely want one of these delightfully chilling button-downs. Each shirt will retail for $70, with youth coming in at $45 and that festive jacket at $85. RSVLTS has plenty of sizes offered that range from XS-4XL, and everything kicks off today at 4 PM EST on RSVLTS.com and on the RSVLTS app. It's time to embrace the magic and mayhem of this timeless classic forever and always.

