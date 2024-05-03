Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Darth Maul Seeks Revenge with Hot Toys Newest Star Wars 1/6 Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away as the Force is strong with Hot Toys and their lattes 1/6 scale Star Wars action figures

Article Summary Hot Toys releases a new 1/6 Darth Maul figure for The Phantom Menace 25th anniversary.

Deluxe version includes Sith Speeder & standard with LED double-bladed lightsaber.

Additional accessories: removable robe, recon droid, binoculars, and commemorative coin.

Available for pre-order on Sideshow Collectibles, with a launch in September 2025.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace celebrates its 25th anniversary and Hot Toys is celebrating with a new 1/6 figure. At last, the Sith can reveal themselves as Darth Maul has been unleashed with an impressive new figure. Two versions will be offered from Hot Toy, with a standard release as well as a Deluxe version featuring his Sith Speeder. Return to the desert planet of Tatooine, as Darth Maul is ready to hunt down Queen Amidala in great detail. However, Jedi Knight Qui-Gon Jinn might have something to stay about that, and Hot Toys has captured all of Maul's rage and fury with this new 1/6 scale figure. This is a truly impressive release, capturing the likeness of the Sith right off the big screen with a rolling eyeball system, and comes in at 11.4" tall.

As for accessories, Star Wars fans can expect a removable fabric robe, a dual-bladed red lightsaber with saber effects, and LED capabilities. Other items are a recon droid, binoculars, and the Sith Speeder for fans who go for the Deluxe release. Unleash the fury of the Sith with this new Star Wars figure that is priced at $285 or $405. Special Edition version are also offered and will feature a collectible Phantom Menace Commemorative Coin. Pre-orders are already live right on Sideshow Collectibles with a September 2025 release date.

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace – Darth Maul

"Darth Maul longed for revenge against the Jedi. He was finally unleashed by his Master, Darth Sidious, in an assassination attempt on Queen Amidala on the outskirts of Tatooine. He battled briefly with Qui-Gon Jinn, the Queen's Jedi escort, but could not reach his target. Later, Maul waited for Amidala on Naboo, where he dueled with Qui-Gon and his apprentice, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Sith fought with blinding speed and impressive agility, and stabbed Jinn through with his red double-bladed lightsaber; he would prove unable to best Obi-Wan, however. The young Jedi, in a surprising move, cut Maul in two and sent him tumbling down the planet core, seemingly destroyed."

"In celebration of Star Wars Day and the 25th anniversary of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Hot Toys is specially releasing the of 1/6th scale Darth Maul with Sith Speeder collectible set. Enjoy an even more refined and impressive rendition of Darth Maul with the interchangeable head sculpts that captured his intense expressions, and the outfit that were carefully recreated to ensure the highest level of authenticity."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!