Disney Lorcana Set 4 Revealed by Ravensburger with Ursula's Return

Step back into the world of Disney Lorcana as Ravensburger has revealed some new information on some upcoming new sets

Article Summary Ravensburger unveils Disney Lorcana Set 4 with Ursula's Return and new characters.

Set includes two new Starter Decks, Booster Packs, and Illumineer’s Troves.

Exciting accessories like playmats and card sleeves feature Genie and Snow White.

Anticipate playing with characters from Encanto, Fantasia, Frozen, and Hercules.

Ravensburger has just revealed the next set for their widely popular Trading Card Game, Disney Lorcana is on the way. Reeling in from the events of Rise of the Floodborn, The Little Mermaid villain Ursula, the Sea Witch has returned and is power-hungry for more glimmer. Ursula's Return will be the next set in the ongoing lineup and will include two brand new Starter Decks for Amethyst & Amber as well as Sapphire & Steel decks. Just like previous releases, Booster Packs, Illumineer's Troves, and new play accessories are on the way. This will include new card sleeves and deck boxes featuring artwork with Aladdin's Genie and Snow White from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Ravensburger is also debuting new play mats featuring Rapunzel from Tangled and Giant Tinkerbell, seen in The First Chapter. A new collection of Disney Lorcana cards means new franchises and characters are on the way, and this one includes some fun from hit films like Encanto and Disney's Fantasia. Fans can see a couple of the characters that will be featured in this set already with Yen Sid, Warrior Ariel, and the return of Sisu from Raya and the Last Dragon. The new Starter Decks look incredible, too, with a full-on Encanto deck featuring Mirabel and Bruno and then Frozen's Anna teaming up with Hercules! Disney fans will be able to dive into Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return on May 17 at their Local Card Shops and then again on May 31 for a wider mass retailer release.

Get Ready for Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return

"In this new set, the devious and power-hungry glimmer of Disney's sea witch Ursula — who was freed from the Illuminary in the second set, Rise of the Floodborn — is ready to put her plans into motion and take over Lorcana with only the players and their trusted glimmers standing in her way. Ursula's Return will introduce additional franchises, beloved characters, and new gameplay evolutions and reveal more of the story of Lorcana and the Illumineers summoned there. While additional details on mechanics and franchises are set to be released in the future, Ravensburger confirmed the arrival of highly anticipated characters, including Bruno and the rest of the Madrigal family from Disney's Encanto as well as iconic characters Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey and Yen Sid from Disney's Fantasia."

"The Disney Lorcana TCG set Ursula's Return will include two Starter Decks featuring combinations of Amethyst & Amber or Sapphire & Steel cards ($16.99 USD/$21.99 CAD) and Booster Packs ($5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD). A new Illumineer's Trove ($49.99 USD/$64.99 CAD) and play accessories, including Card Sleeves ($9.99 USD/$12.99 CAD), Deck Boxes ($5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD) and Playmats ($19.99 USD/$24.99 CAD) will also be available."

