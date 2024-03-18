Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: Amazon Prime, image comics, invincible, kinetiquettes

Invincible Gets Bloody with Kinetiquettes Latest Mark Grayson Statue

Step into the world of Invincible as Kinetiquettes has unveiled their newest statue featuring Mark Grayson with swappable head portraits

Created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, Invincible continues to captivate on Amazon Prime.

At 24" tall, the Mark Grayson statue is in collaboration with Skybound Entertainment.

Available for pre-order, the $804 statue is set to soar onto shelves in June 2025.

Invincible is a groundbreaking comic book series that was created by Robert Kirkman and artist Cory Walker. The hit comic arrived on shelves by Image Comics back in 2003 and is currently being animated on Amazon Prime. The story follows the adventures of Mark Grayson, a seemingly ordinary teenager who discovers that he is the son of one of the world's most powerful superheroes, Omni-Man. As Mark embraces his newfound abilities and adopts the superhero moniker Invincible, he finds out there is more to his dad than he thought. Kinetiquettes is back once again and is bringing the adventures of Invincible to life with a fully sculpted Mark Grayson 1:4 scale statue.

Featuring his iconic black, blue, and yellow super suit, Mark stands at 24" tall and is in direct collaboration with Skybound Entertainment. Collectors can even take this statue up a notch as Kinetiquettes also included a bloody battle damaged head sculpt. Mark Grayson will pair with Kinetiquettes previous bloody Omni-Man statue, bringing this dynamic father and son duo to your shelves. Invincible will be able to bring Mark home for a whopping $804, and pre-orders are already live with a June 2025 release date.

Kinetiquettes Brings Invincible to Life with New Statue

"Attention all Invincible fans! The moment you've been waiting for has finally arrived. Sideshow and Kinetiquettes are thrilled to announce the exclusive collaboration with Skybound Entertainment on the Invincible – Mark Grayson Statue. Prepare yourselves for an extraordinary diorama capturing the essence of Mark Grayson as he takes flight into action!"

"This stunning statue, meticulously crafted by the talented team at Kinetiquettes, showcases the main protagonist of the series in all his glory. From his dynamic pose to the intricate details, every aspect of this statue reflects the essence of Invincible. That's not all! As a special treat for fans, this version comes with an alternate head and arms swap, depicting the battle-damaged version of Mark Grayson from his intense confrontation with Omni-Man. It's a must-have addition for any true collector!"

